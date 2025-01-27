gCaptain-logo
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. visits Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Denmark Commits $2 Billion to Arctic Defense Amid Growing Security Concerns

Mike Schuler
January 27, 2025

Agreement includes three new ice-capable military vessels and drones.

Denmark has announced a landmark defense agreement worth approximately $2 billion (14 billion Danish kroner) to strengthen its military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic region, responding to evolving security challenges and increasing international interest in the area.

The agreement comes amid Denmark’s evolving challenges in the regions, including recent rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump about purchasing Greenland—a self-governing country within the Kingdom of Denmark—and increasing Russian-Chinese cooperation in the Arctic.

The comprehensive agreement, developed in collaboration with the Greenlandic and Faroese governments, includes the acquisition of three new Arctic naval vessels equipped with helicopter and drone capabilities, two long-range surveillance drones, and enhanced satellite systems.

“We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic. For this reason, we must strengthen our presence in the region,” stated Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Greenland’s Minister of Statehood and Foreign Affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt, emphasized the agreement’s importance: “Greenland is facing a changing security landscape. I am pleased with the steps we are taking towards increased security in and around Greenland with this partial defence agreement”.

The initiative also focuses on strengthening local communities, with investments aimed at supporting workplaces and businesses in the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Additionally, the agreement includes provisions for expanding Arctic basic military training programs for Greenlandic youth.

A second agreement is scheduled for the first half of 2025, focusing on further strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities in the region.

arctic shipping
denmark
greenland
president trump

