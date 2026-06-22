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Seacor Marine’s Top Investor Pushes Board to Sell Fleet Operator

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 22, 2026

By Mengqi Sun (Bloomberg) — The largest shareholder of Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. said the offshore energy services company needs to sell itself, according to a letter sent to the board.

Jorey Chernett, managing member of Michigan-based investment fund Pointillist Family Office, said that Seacor’s current share price doesn’t reflect its net asset value and the earnings potential of its fleet, according to the letter, which was sent Monday to Seacor’s board and reviewed by Bloomberg News. Chernett believes the net asset value of Seacor should be more than $20 per share based on broker appraisal.

Seacor’s shares opened at $6.63 on Monday in New York trading, giving the company a market cap of around $180 million.

“We believe the most effective path to bridge this gap, de-risk execution, and above all deliver fair value to shareholders is for the board to immediately conduct a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives, including an orderly sale of the company or a structured monetization of its assets,” Chernett wrote in the letter.

Seacor, based in Houston, Texas, provides ships and services to offshore energy and wind farm industries. Shares of Seacor fell 8% in 2025 but have risen by about 9.8% so far in 2026.

Pointillist owns about 7.2% of Seacor’s outstanding shares and is its largest shareholder.

A representative for Seacor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chernett said the severe discount of Seacor’s shares is driven by frustration with the company’s inability to monetize its fleet and generate free cash flow, even during an upcycle for the industry. He added the company’s outstanding debt, which cost it $8 million in interest expenses in the first quarter, is also weighing on the shares.

The value of Seacor’s “young and technically advanced” fleet could be worth more than $1 billion based on appraisal benchmarks, he said.

Chernett said the board should consider two options: either a full sale to a strategic buyer or a private consolidator, or a sale of its fleet. Chernett urged the board to retain an independent financial advisor to formally evaluate all strategic alternatives.

Pointillist Family Office in April also called on the board of Neuronetics, a medical technology and healthcare company, to explore strategic alternatives.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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