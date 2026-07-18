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A satellite image shows what appears to be an oil slick off the coast of Oman

A satellite image shows what appears to be an oil slick off the coast of Dhofar Governorate, Oman, July 13, 2026. Satellite imagery analysis and experts indicate the slick may be linked to the Caroline Bezengi, a vessel under sanctions for transporting Russian fuel, in a protected marine area off the coast of Oman. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS

Sanctioned Tanker Is Leaking Oil Near Oman

Reuters
Total Views: 218
July 18, 2026
Reuters

By Catherine Cartier and Jonathan Saul

July 17 (Reuters) – A vessel under sanctions for moving Russian fuel is likely leaking oil in a protected marine area off the coast of Oman, according to analysis of satellite imagery and experts.

The Caroline Bezengi vessel took Russian oil on board in Novorossiysk before leaving for its most recent voyage, according to ship tracking data. It last transmitted a signal on public AIS tracking on June 11 off the coast of Yemen.

The tanker’s owner, listed on shipping databases as Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, could not be reached for comment.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre and Oman’s Environment Authority did not reply to requests for comment.

The likely spill – appearing on images as a silver and grey slick – covered waters in a cove southwest of al-Qibliyyah island, pictures from Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 showed on July 2-13. 

Three independent specialists – John Amos of SkyTruth, Leon Moreland of the Conflict and Environment Observatory, and Louis Goddard of Data Desk – told Reuters that the satellite imagery appeared to show an oil spill. 

Reuters reviewed a video that showed the Caroline Bezengi off the coast of al-Qibliyyah island. It could not independently confirm the date the video was taken.

Russia uses aging, often poorly maintained tankers in its so-called shadow fleet to circumvent Western sanctions on Russian oil exports. It was not clear if the leak was due to a malfunction or damage from a possible attack by Ukraine, which has targeted Russian related tankers, or from the conflict between the U.S. and Iran in the Gulf region.

The tanker first reported difficulties on June 8 off the coast of the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla, two separate maritime security sources said. One confirmed the spill. They said the cause of the vessel’s problems was unclear.

The European Union and Britain have imposed sanctions on the vessel for what they said was involvement in carrying fuels from Russia.

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

oil spill
oman
russia lng shadow fleet
Russian Sanctions

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