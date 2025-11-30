Senegal Rushes To Avert Oil Spill After Turkish Tanker Incident

DAKAR, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Senegalese authorities are racing to prevent a potential oil spill after water entered the engine room of the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Mersin near Dakar’s coast, the port authority said on Sunday.

The vessel is owned by Turkey’s Mersin Shipping Inc and managed by Besiktas Shipping, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

The incident, which led to the vessel issuing a distress signal, occurred overnight from November 27 to 28, prompting the deployment of tugboats and specialized teams from Senegal’s navy and maritime authority, the port authority said.

Authorities did not give details about the incident.

All crew members were safely rescued with no reported injuries, it said.

“Authorities are working to stabilize the vessel, prevent hydrocarbon leaks, and mitigate environmental risks,” Dakar’s port authority said in the statement.

It added that immediate measures included stopping the leak, transferring the fuel cargo, and deploying an anti-pollution boom around the tanker as a precautionary step.

Images of the vessel shared online showed its stern close to the waterline, which could indicate it is carrying a full cargo or experiencing flooding. Reuters has not independently verified the images.

The tanker M/T Mersin, frequently seen in Russian ports like Novorossiysk and Taman, is now sinking off the coast of Senegal. The vessel had been heading to Africa but has remained stationary for nearly a week. Another 'mysterious' incident involving Russia-linked shipping. pic.twitter.com/iBbPU74pID — NOELREPORTS ?? ?? (@NOELreports) November 30, 2025

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Chris Reese)

