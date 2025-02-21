Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue

The 3,147 dwt Russian cargo vessel Pavel Grabovskiy is awaiting rescue in the Sea of Azov. The vessel suffered a hull breach on February 16. The cause of the damage remains unknown, but the vessel was navigating in broken sea ice at the time.
The 114 meter-long vessel is carrying 3,000 tons of corn from Rostov en route to Samsun, Turkey.
Following the hull breach the crew reportedly tried to reach the port of Azov to make repairs, but as of February 21 it remains stranded around 5 nautical miles offshore. Satellite images show the sea ice situation improving since February 16 with the vessel currently in open water.
Russian authorities dispatched two shallow-draught river icebreakers, Kapitan Chudinov and Kapitan Demidov, to render assistance. Both have arrived on scene. It remains unclear if the vessel remains afloat or has run aground in the shallow waters of the eastern Sea of Azov.
The Panama-flagged 46-year old Pavel Grabovskiy has a long history of safety violations, registering eight deficiencies, including several related to safety equipment as recently as January 2025, according to the Equasis database.
The vessel becomes the latest in a string of incidents for Russian cargo vessels, including several hull losses.
Russian authorities are tightening measures at ports, including employing divers to inspect the underside of vessels, in response to rising threats to merchant shipping and infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
Italian prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation over an explosion last weekend that damaged an oil tanker anchored off the coast of northern Italy, the chief prosecutor of the city of Genoa said on Thursday.
