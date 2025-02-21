gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,834 members that receive our newsletter.

Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue

Russian cargo vessel Pavel Grabovskiy in distress in the Sea of Azov (Source: Baza via Telegram)

Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 528
February 21, 2025

The 3,147 dwt Russian cargo vessel Pavel Grabovskiy is awaiting rescue in the Sea of Azov. The vessel suffered a hull breach on February 16. The cause of the damage remains unknown, but the vessel was navigating in broken sea ice at the time. 

The 114 meter-long vessel is carrying 3,000 tons of corn from Rostov en route to Samsun, Turkey.

Following the hull breach the crew reportedly tried to reach the port of Azov to make repairs, but as of February 21 it remains stranded around 5 nautical miles offshore. Satellite images show the sea ice situation improving since February 16 with the vessel currently in open water.

Pavel Grabovskiy on February 19 and February 20 in the Sea of Azov. (Source: Planet.com)

Russian authorities dispatched two shallow-draught river icebreakers, Kapitan Chudinov and Kapitan Demidov, to render assistance. Both have arrived on scene. It remains unclear if the vessel remains afloat or has run aground in the shallow waters of the eastern Sea of Azov.

The Panama-flagged 46-year old Pavel Grabovskiy has a long history of safety violations, registering eight deficiencies, including several related to safety equipment as recently as January 2025, according to the Equasis database.

The vessel becomes the latest in a string of incidents for Russian cargo vessels, including several hull losses.

Cargo vessel Ursa Major sank in the western Mediterranean near Gibraltar in December 2024 carrying parts for Russia’s latest nuclear icebreaker. 

The 56-year old Volgoneft 212 tanker broke apart in the Kerch Strait in mid-December spilling thousands of tons of oil products. 

With expansive Western sanctions Russia’s merchant fleet increasingly struggles to secure supplies and spare parts. Its Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie has been out of commission since mid-2024 due to its inability to receive maintenance in Western shipyards.

Tags:

cargo ship
russia
Sea of Azov
sinking

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port
Incidents

Russia Orders Diver Inspections at Ports After Tanker Blasts

Russian authorities are tightening measures at ports, including employing divers to inspect the underside of vessels, in response to rising threats to merchant shipping and infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

3 minutes ago
Total Views: 0
Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion
Incidents

Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion

Italian prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation over an explosion last weekend that damaged an oil tanker anchored off the coast of northern Italy, the chief prosecutor of the city of Genoa said on Thursday.

20 hours ago
Total Views: 1284
Russia Emergency Services Work to Prevent Oil Spill from Grounded Bulk Carrier
Grounding Incidents

Russia Emergency Services Work to Prevent Oil Spill from Grounded Bulk Carrier

An emergency response team in Russia’s Pacific port of Nevelsk is preparing to pump out fuel from a Chinese bulk carrier that ran aground over the weekend, according to regional authorities.

February 10, 2025
Total Views: 2296
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,834 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.