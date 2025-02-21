gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,834 members that receive our newsletter.

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port

Image appears to show the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major listing heavily to port. Photo: X

Russia Orders Diver Inspections at Ports After Tanker Blasts

Reuters
Total Views: 2484
February 21, 2025
Reuters

By Robert Harvey

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Russia has ordered divers to inspect ships in its ports, a government letter seen by Reuters shows, after suspected attacks on four oil tankers that visited in recent weeks. 

At the same time the Russian navy will help protect from the threat of drones and unmanned vessels, it said. 

Three oil tankers around the Mediterranean, and another in the Russian Baltic, have been damaged by blasts in the last month. 

All four had recently called at Russian ports, according to shipping sources and ship tracking data.

The causes of the incidents remain unclear.

Italy has launched a terrorism investigation after two explosions blew a hole below the waterline of the Greek-operated oil tanker Seajewel while it was anchored on Saturday off the southern port of Savona-Vado and discharging oil.

Russia, in a letter issued by the transport ministry and the federal agency for sea and river transport, instructs seaports to inform shipowners that vessels will need to be inspected upon arrival.

It calls this a necessary measure for “anti-terrorist protection” for both vessels and port infrastructure citing an “increasing threat” to transport infrastructure and vessels transporting “dangerous and high-risk goods.” 

Divers and equipment will inspect ships to detect “foreign objects and explosives” below water level, said the letter, which was dated Feb. 14. 

The divers will be provided by the Ministry of Defence and the National Guard, with the inspections to be organized by state enterprise Rosmorport, it said.

In addition to the incidents in the Mediterranean, the Suezmax tanker Koala ran aground in Russia’s oil terminal port of Ust-Luga after a blast in its engine room earlier this month.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Robert Harvey, editing by Sharon Singleton)

Tags:

oil tankers
russia
sabotage

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue
Grounding Incidents

Russian Cargo Ship Suffers Hull Breach in Sea of Azov, Awaiting Icebreaker Rescue

The 3,147 dwt Russian cargo vessel Pavel Grabovskiy is awaiting rescue in the Sea of Azov. The vessel suffered a hull breach on February 16. The cause of the damage...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 2001
Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion
Incidents

Italy Prosecutors Open Terrorism Probe Into Oil Tanker Explosion

Italian prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation over an explosion last weekend that damaged an oil tanker anchored off the coast of northern Italy, the chief prosecutor of the city of Genoa said on Thursday.

February 20, 2025
Total Views: 1445
NATO ships set out to patrol Baltic after cable damaged
Incidents

Russia’s Rostelecom Says Baltic Sea Cable Damaged

By Bloomberg News Feb 8, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A Russian underwater cable in the Baltic Sea has been damaged by an unspecified external impact, Tass reported on Saturday, citing the telecommunications provider...

February 8, 2025
Total Views: 53292
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,834 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.