USS Harry S. Truman CO Relieved Following Mediterranean Collision with Bulk Carrier

The U.S. Navy has relieved Captain Dave Snowden as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) following a collision with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.

Rear Admiral Sean Bailey, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, removed Snowden from command on February 20 due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command. Snowden had served as the carrier’s CO since December 2023.

The incident occurred on February 12 at 11:46 p.m. local time when the Truman collided with the Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt, after the merchant vessel had completed its Suez Canal transit.

The collision damaged the carrier’s starboard quarter, impacting storage rooms, maintenance space, line handling space, and the fantail. Aircraft elevator three remained operational.

Captain Christopher Hill, currently commanding officer of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), will serve as interim commanding officer.

“The Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center’s ability to mobilize resources within and outside the theater to conduct repairs underscores the warfighting capability of the world’s most powerful Navy,” said Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander U.S. Sixth Fleet.

The carrier was returning from operations supporting strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen when the incident occurred. No flooding or injuries were reported, and the ship’s propulsion remained unaffected.

The collision remains under investigation.