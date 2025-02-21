gCaptain-logo
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo/File Photo

UK Announces Major Reforms to Offshore Wind Development, Targets 50GW by 2030

February 21, 2025

The UK government unveiled sweeping reforms to accelerate offshore wind development, aiming to streamline planning processes and enhance investment certainty in the renewable energy sector.

The UK, which already hosts the world’s three largest operational offshore wind farms, is pushing to expand its current 30.7 GW capacity to between 43 and 50 GW by 2030.

Key reforms include relaxing planning consent requirements for fixed-bottom offshore wind installations and revising budget allocation mechanisms to improve funding efficiency. The government also plans to extend Contract for Difference (CfD) terms beyond the current 15-year limit to enhance cost-effectiveness.

“Our bold new reforms will give developers the certainty they need to build clean energy in the UK, supporting our mission to become a clean energy superpower and bring down bills for good,” said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Neil McDermott, LCCC Chief Executive Officer, added: “The CfD scheme has been instrumental in delivering low-carbon electricity to date. As we move towards the government’s 2030 Clean Power target, the CfD will play an even more significant role, maintaining GB’s position as a global leader in renewable energy”.

The consultation period for these reforms remains open until March 21, 2025.

