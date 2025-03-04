gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,743 members that receive our newsletter.

Russia Flagship Oil Freight Soars After Biden Farewell Sanctions

Thenamaris oil tanker (Source: Thenamaris)

Russia Flagship Oil Freight Soars After Biden Farewell Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 4, 2025

By Alex Longley

Mar 4, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The premium shipowners are charging to haul Russia’s flagship oil is soaring as farewell sanctions imposed by the outgoing Biden administration continue to bite Moscow’s petroleum trade.

The price of carrying about 1 million barrels of Urals crude from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk to the west coast of India is the most expensive since April, according to Argus Media. 

Such a cargo now costs $7.9 million to transport, up from about $5.6 million at the end of last year. That’s well over double the rate for a tanker not hauling Russian barrels on the same route, the price-reporting agency estimates. 

The US imposed unprecedented sanctions on ships helping to service Moscow’s oil trade in January, designating about 160 vessels and targeting major Russian companies, insurers and middlemen. 

Since that time Russian shipping costs have been getting steadily more expensive, effectively limiting the revenues it can earn. There are some indications that deliveries have become more complicated since the move. The last few weeks have also seen a series of mystery explosions aboard oil tankers whose last calls were at Russian ports. 

Still, there’s significant uncertainty about the path forward for sanctions on Russian oil. President Trump’s public fall out with his Ukrainian counterpart last week pushed investors across the globe to reprice the prospect of peace talks. 

Weakening global oil markets and sanctions are also chipping away at the price of Urals.

The grade fell to $57.97 a barrel at the Baltic port of Primorsk last week and to $58.32 at Novorossiysk. Both were the weakest since September and are below a price cap of $60 a barrel put in place by the Group of Seven nations and its allies back in December 2022. 

Officals at two shipowners that sometimes send tankers to Russia said that they didn’t believe a spate of mystery explosions on vessels that had visited the country were a driver of the higher freight costs.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Biden
oil tanker
russia
sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

LNG carrier at dusk
Energy

US Ships 80 Percent of LNG Exports to Europe During February

After declining sales to Europe during the second half of 2024, LNG from the U.S. is again in high demand on the continent.

17 hours ago
Total Views: 0
Indonesia seizes Iranian flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transshipment in Indonesia's North Natuna Sea. Picture released July 11, 2023. Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) / Handout via REUTERS
Energy

Iran Oil Flows Seen Curbed by Rush for Unsanctioned Tankers

Iranian oil sellers risk facing significant hurdles moving their cargoes out of the country as competition for unsanctioned tankers from Russia and Venezuela intensifies, according to analytics firm Kpler.

February 25, 2025
Total Views: 531
Russian Gas Condensate Deliveries to Europe Continue to Fly Under Radar
Energy

Russian Gas Condensate Deliveries to Europe Continue to Fly Under Radar

As Western attention remains focused on Russia’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas shadow fleet, a third type of fuel, gas condensate, continues to flow into Europe without much public attention. 

February 24, 2025
Total Views: 960
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,743 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.