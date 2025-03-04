gCaptain-logo
ABS Approves New Digital Application from Kongsberg Marine

Photo Caption: Representatives from ABS received diplomas after completing Kongsberg training courses for Dynamic Positioning Digital Survey for Surveyors and Introduction to K-IMS, Kongsberg’s Information Management System. Pictured (Front Row L to R): Angelo Vicentin Neto, ABS Manager, Operations Support; Ryan Salamati, ABS Senior Manager, Operations; Amir Klepper Zangeneh, Product Advisor-Digital Performance, Kongsberg Maritime; (Back Row L to R): Veneela Ammula, ABS Principal Engineer, Technology; Leslie Swearingen, ABS Assistant Chief Surveyor; Scott Johnson, ABS Senior Project Manager; and Dimitrios Stroubakis, ABS Director, Corporate Classification

ABS Approves New Digital Application from Kongsberg Marine

March 4, 2025

The Dynamic Positioning Digital Survey (DPDS) from Kongsberg Marine has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS.

The DPDS application from Kongsberg continuously gathers data from a vessel’s dynamic positioning (DP) system, allowing annual DP surveys to move from in-person assessments on the vessel in a fixed timeframe to remote analysis onshore across a wider, more flexible timeframe. Per Kongsberg, the DPDS app contributes to reduced vessel downtime and enhanced cost-efficiency of operations, while also cutting fuel consumption.

“ABS provides the most advanced and efficient survey capabilities in the world, and the DPDS app from Kongsberg is another step forward in the evolution of digital solutions for offshore assets. We are proud to work alongside Kongsberg to help support the safe and practical application of advanced technologies to optimize performance,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Western Operations.

DP systems are highly complex, comprised of many elements such as thrusters, propellers and sensors to help a vessel move accurately, either keeping track on a designated course or staying in one place regardless of factors like wind or waves.

The evaluation of the DPDS data must be performed by a surveyor with training provided by Kongsberg.

“We see that the maritime industry is increasingly recognizing the benefits of data driven verification for machinery and auxiliary systems, not just DP,” said Erik Korssjøen, Vice President Digital Products Kongsberg Maritime. “It’s a more matured industry that accepts and adopts the digital transformation in these types of operations and ABS is clearly playing an important role in driving the industry in a more efficient and sustainable direction.”

ABS is a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services for the marine and offshore industries. Learn more here.

