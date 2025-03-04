PayCargo and Gnosis Freight to Power Container Payment Portal for Hapag-Lloyd

The Container Payment Portal provides Hapag-Lloyd customers with additional visibility into

real-time container status events, streamlines invoicing and payment processing, and expedites

container release – enhancing cargo movement efficiency and reducing container dwell times

Logistics payment platform, PayCargo, and Gnosis Freight, a leading provider of supply chain visibility and execution software for shipping containers, today announced an integration and partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies, to launch the new Container Payment Portal (CPP).

Hapag-Lloyd has released plans to utilize the newly developed Container Payment Portal (CPP) to accelerate cargo movement for customers and supporting terminal operators. This innovative solution will enhance cargo visibility, reduce container dwell times, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve payment efficiency for all Hapag-Lloyd stakeholders in the U.S.

The Container Payment Portal will serve as the primary interface for Hapag-Lloyd customers to manage compliance with the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) and facilitate the payment of import line demurrage charges for U.S. imports from any country. Powered by PayCargo’s industry-leading payment network and Gnosis Freight’s Container Lifecycle Management® Platform, the portal provides:

Real-time container status updates for enhanced shipment visibility

for enhanced shipment visibility Automated real-time OSRA-compliant invoice generation based on pickup date

based on pickup date Seamless electronic payments and fee hold removals for faster container release

for faster container release Integrated dispute resolution tools for efficient issue management

for efficient issue management A user-friendly container watchlist interface for improved tracking and planning

By integrating advanced payment processing with comprehensive container tracking, the portal represents a significant advancement in digitalization for the shipping industry. The CPP investment highlights Hapag-Lloyd’s commitment to customer-centric digital solutions. It ensures secure, efficient, and transparent transactions, helping Hapag Lloyd’s terminal partners and customers improve cargo flow across U.S. ports.

“In May 2024, revisions to demurrage and detention rules made by the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) went into effect, introducing new requirements for billing, timeframes, and the process for disputing unfair charges. The Container Payment Portal is designed to simplify compliance with these regulations,” said, Jason Drouyor, Director – Regulatory Affairs of Hapag-Lloyd.

The CPP will be phased in across all major U.S. ports throughout 2025, including: Houston, Virginia, Charleston, Savannah, Wilmington, New York/New Jersey, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Miami, Mobile, New Orleans, Tampa, Jacksonville, Port Everglades, Seattle, Tacoma, Oakland, Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Eduardo Del Riego, President and CEO of PayCargo, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “PayCargo is thrilled to support Hapag-Lloyd in collaboration with Gnosis Freight to deliver this ground-breaking solution to the shipping industry. Our goal is to streamline the payment and data flow processes by providing a seamless experience for all users. With this portal, Hapag-Lloyd customers in the U.S. can enjoy faster, more efficient cargo management, ultimately driving greater value for their operations.”

Austin McCombs, CEO and Co-founder of Gnosis Freight, added: “By combining PayCargo’s payment solution with Gnosis Freight’s advanced Container Lifecycle Management® Platform, this innovative portal represents a critical step forward in modernizing and streamlining import processes in the container shipping industry. We’re excited to be a part of enhancing the Hapag-Lloyd customers’ experiences across U.S. terminals.”