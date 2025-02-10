Russia Emergency Services Work to Prevent Oil Spill from Grounded Bulk Carrier

(Bloomberg) —

An emergency response team in Russia’s Pacific port of Nevelsk is preparing to pump out fuel from a Chinese bulk carrier that ran aground over the weekend, according to regional authorities.

“So far, weather conditions are preventing divers from inspecting the underwater part of the vessel,” the government of Sakhalin Island said on its Telegram account. “Works will begin as soon as the storm subsides.”

The An Yang 2 bulk carrier, sailing under China’s flag, ran aground off Sakhalin on Jan. 8 as it was lifting its anchor during a heavy storm, the authorities said.

Russian authorities have been paying closer attention to oil-spill risks after a massive fuel leakage in December, when two tankers built more than 50 years ago sank in the Black Sea amid heavy storms. President Vladimir Putin called the incident “one of the most serious environmental challenges we have faced in recent years” and criticized the slow cleanup operation.

European authorities have also been voicing concerns about higher oil spill risks due to the activities of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. There has long been speculation that some of the vessels moving Russian barrels are either uninsured or under-insured against risks including cargo spills.

The Chinese vessel is carrying 1,000 tons of coal, 50 tons of diesel fuel and 700 tons of fuel oil, according to the Sakhalin transportation ministry. Booms are being installed around the vessel to prevent any possible spillage, the ministry said citing the regional governor Valery Limarenko.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.