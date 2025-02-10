Historic SS United States Faces New Delays in Final Journey to Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef

The SS United States, America’s most iconic ocean liner, has encountered another setback in its planned departure from Philadelphia, where the vessel has been docked since 1996.

The U.S. Coast Guard has requested additional details to ensure safe towing operations between Piers 82 and 80, postponing the ship’s February 8th departure. The initial pier transfer—originally planned for November—had been rescheduled for February 6 at 8:21 p.m. during the second high tide.

The historic vessel is destined for Mobile, Alabama, where it will undergo a 12-month environmental remediation process before it is intentionally sunk off the coast of Okaloosa County, Florida, becoming the world’s largest artificial reef. The journey, expected to take approximately 14 days, will follow a coastal route to minimize fuel consumption and avoid challenging ocean currents.

The $10.1 million project represents a significant shift in the vessel’s preservation strategy under its previous owner the SS United States Conversancy. The decision follows October 2024’s formal title transfer to Florida’s Okaloosa County, which came after a prolonged legal dispute with the ship’s pier landlord.

Launched in 1951, the SS United States maintains its status as the transatlantic speed record holder. During the Cold War, the vessel was designed with the capability to serve as a troop carrier, able to transport 14,000 troops across 10,000 miles without refueling.

Following the environmental remediation in Mobile Bay, the ship will require an additional six months to a year before its final deployment as an artificial reef off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The SS United States Conservancy continues to work with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure all necessary approvals and safety measures are in place for this historic transformation.

The vessel’s final journey will require careful coordination with the Delaware River Port Authority for bridge closures as it passes under several spans, including the Walt Whitman Bridge (I-76), Commodore Barry Bridge (U.S. 322), and the Delaware Memorial Bridge (I-295).