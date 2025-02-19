Photos: Historic SS United States Begins Final Journey to Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef

Mystery Blasts Rock Mediterranean Tankers
Three oil tankers have been damaged by blasts in the last month in separate incidents around the Mediterranean, with the causes unknown, shipping and security sources said on Wednesday.
The iconic SS United States, holder of the transatlantic speed record, has departed Philadelphia after nearly three decades at berth, embarking on its final journey to become the world’s largest artificial reef.
Following multiple delays and a U.S. Coast Guard review of towing operations, the historic vessel finally left on Wednesday under escort by a fleet of tugs, led by the US-flagged Vinik No. 6. The ship is now en route to Mobile, Alabama, where it will undergo a 12-month environmental remediation process before being intentionally sunk off the coast of Okaloosa County, Florida.
The journey marks a significant transition for the vessel, which was formally transferred to Okaloosa County, Florida, back in October. The project emerged from an agreement between the city of Destin-Fort Walton Beach and the SS United States Conservancy, following a legal dispute with the vessel’s former landlord over increased berthing fees at Philadelphia’s Pier 82.
Launched in 1951, the SS United States‘ impressive history includes transporting presidents, celebrities, and immigrants. During the Cold War, it was designed with the capability to convert into a troop carrier, able to transport 14,000 troops over 10,000 miles without refueling.
The $10.1 million artificial reef project encompasses the vessel’s acquisition, remediation, transport, and deployment. Plans include funding for a land-based museum to preserve the ship’s historical significance.
Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon highlighted the environmental and tourism benefits: “This accomplishment confirms our commitment to remain good stewards of the environment, while also enhancing our community’s status as a premier diving and fishing destination.”
The coastal journey is expected to take approximately two weeks, with the route specifically chosen to minimize fuel consumption and avoid challenging ocean currents. While the exact deployment location off Destin-Fort Walton Beach remains undetermined, officials confirm it will be accessible to divers of varying skill levels.
The complete transformation process, including environmental remediation and deployment, is projected to take between 18 to 24 months. This timeline ensures proper preparation of the vessel for its new role as an artificial reef, supporting marine life and creating a unique diving attraction in the U.S. Gulf.
