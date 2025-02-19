gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,044 members that receive our newsletter.

The Prosperity FPSO at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Photo courtesy ExxonMobil

The Prosperity FPSO at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Photo courtesy ExxonMobil

Exxon Unveils Large-Scale Gas Project in Oil-Dominated Guyana

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 19, 2025
Reuters

By Marianna Parraga and Kemol King

GEORGETOWN, Feb 19 (Reuters) – U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil plans to boost natural gas output and supply in Guyana through a large-scale project announced on Wednesday, following the government’s call for more gas to fuel onshore power and petrochemical projects.

The “Wales Gas Vision”, outlined by Exxon’s Guyana head, Alistair Routledge, at an energy conference in Georgetown, is set to provide gas for several petrochemical and power projects through a $1 billion pipeline completed last year.

The government will take a portion of the gas, produced by Exxon at its massive Stabroek Block and transported through the pipeline for power generation and natural gas liquids production. 

Also planned is a gas processing and liquefied natural gas (LNG) offshore facility to be built by U.S. company Fulcrum LNG. 

Exxon might be in charge of building a separate set of pipelines to transport the gas the government is entitled to as profit gas to Fulcrum LNG’s facility, energy minister Vickram Bharrat told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference. The plant will allow LNG exports and gas supply to Guyana’s Berbice area for producing fertilizers and alumina.

Exxon and the government have not disclosed total investment figures for the projects. A complete assessment of gas resources at Exxon’s block is needed for that, and Exxon must decide how it will use its portion of the gas to be produced, Bharrat said.

But the government believes there is enough gas for commercial projects, the minister added. 

Guyana is aiming to add natural gas to an energy mix dominated by oil output, helping to open new sources of revenue, Bharrat said.

“There will be a shift towards gas utilization and monetization,” the minister said at the conference. The government is expected to launch its ambitious gas strategy this year.

GAS TO FLOW

The Exxon-led consortium in Guyana, in which U.S. Hess and China’s CNOOC participate, plans to ramp up gas output in the coming years, especially through projects involving gas not associated with oil, such as Longtail. 

A final investment decision for Longtail, which would be the group’s eighth project in the South American country and deliver up to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, is expected next year. 

Exxon is “ready to deliver gas” to shore, Routledge said at Guyana’s Energy Conference. 

The group’s fourth floating oil production facility, built by SBM Offshore that departed from Singapore this week, will start operations in the third quarter, Exxon said.

(Reporting by Kemol King and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

ExxonMobil
Guyana
offshore oil and gas

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Transocean_enabler. Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor
Offshore

Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen to Step Down, Keelan Adamson Named Successor

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today a significant leadership transition, with current President and Chief Operating Officer Keelan Adamson set to take the helm as President and Chief Executive Officer...

February 18, 2025
Total Views: 601
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Offshore

Trump’s New ‘Energy Dominance Council’ Aims to Supercharge U.S. Production

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council, a new body within the Executive Office of the President aimed at strengthening America’s energy independence...

February 17, 2025
Total Views: 1793
A jackup works to prepare the seabed for a cable that will connect the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, 35 miles east of Montauk Point to the onshore electric grid. Photo courtesy South Fork Wind
Offshore

UK Launches £200 Million ‘Bonus’ to Boost Offshore Wind Development and Maritime Jobs

The UK government has unveiled a major initiative to accelerate offshore wind development while supporting maritime and industrial communities, offering up to £200 million in financial incentives for developers who...

February 14, 2025
Total Views: 370
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,044 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.