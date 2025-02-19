gCaptain-logo
MSC Baltic III aground with waves crashing against it

MSC Baltic III aground in Wild Cove, NL, near Corner Brook. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

Salvage Team Boards Grounded MSC Baltic III Off Newfoundland as Response Continues

Mike Schuler
February 19, 2025

Salvage teams have successfully boarded the grounded containership MSC Baltic III off Newfoundland’s coast as response efforts continue amid challenging sea conditions.

The Canadian Coast Guard reports that no pollution has been observed following both shoreline and aerial assessments of the site. The CCGS Ann Harvey remains on scene providing assistance, while the CCGS Jean Goodwill’s arrival has been delayed due to ice-clearing operations in shipping lanes.

The incident began on Saturday, February 15, when the MSC Baltic III issued a MAYDAY call after losing power approximately 12 nautical miles from Bay of Islands, Newfoundland. The vessel subsequently ran aground in Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour, after weather conditions prevented the crew from anchoring.

All 20 crew members were safely evacuated by Cormorant helicopter in the immediate aftermath of the grounding.

The vessel was carrying approximately 470 containers at the time of the incident, with more than half reported empty. The cargo primarily consists of food, lumber, and paper supplies. Authorities are currently working to determine the exact quantity of diesel fuel aboard the vessel.

Maritime authorities have implemented a two-nautical-mile restricted zone surrounding the vessel. Drone operations are currently prohibited in the area due to ongoing helicopter activities.

The MSC Baltic III was traveling from Montreal to Corner Brook, Newfoundland, when the incident occurred.

Response efforts continue to be hampered by challenging sea conditions, which have limited the deployment of certain response equipment.

canadian coast guard
MSC Baltic III

