gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,075 members

qatar gas ras laffan

Ras Laffan Port, image courtesy Qatar Gas

QatarEnergy Ready to Restart LNG Output, Reach Current Capacity in One Month, Source Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 16, 2026

By Maha El Dahan

Reuters

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) – QatarEnergy is ready to resume liquefied natural gas production at its Ras Laffan LNG plant very quickly and could reach within a month full output of facilities unaffected by Iranian strikes, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities were damaged in the strikes, which knocked out 17% of the country’s LNG export capacity, and will take years to repair, the group’s CEO told Reuters in March.

However, production at other facilities, idled because of the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz oil and LNG export gateway for the region during the Iran war, could be quickly restored, the source said.

“The problem will be how fast can we bring ships in and how fast we can load them after the strait opens,” the person, who declined to be named, told Reuters. “It’s more of a shipping and logistics problem than production.”

Despite a framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran on terms to end their war and reopen Hormuz, a little more than a dozen LNG tankers have managed to exit the strait since the war began in late February.

Shippers are awaiting reassurance on safety to cross the strait, including the clearing of mines, which could delay a return to normal shipping traffic by weeks.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai; writing by Marwa RashadEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
LNG
QatarEnergy
Ras laffan
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,075 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Installations of El Palito refinery of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in Puerto Cabello
Energy

US Refiners Can Still Absorb More Venezuelan Oil

By Marianna Parraga HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) – U.S. refiners can still absorb more Venezuelan crude, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday, as the South American country’s output bounces following the...

June 13, 2026
Total Views: 491
EU Imports of Russian Arctic LNG Surge Despite New Restrictions, Spain Leads May Buying
Energy

EU Imports of Russian Arctic LNG Surge Despite New Restrictions, Spain Leads May Buying

European Union imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from the Arctic Yamal LNG project continue to climb in the first five months of 2026 despite the bloc’s efforts to phase out Russian fossil fuel purchases and new restrictions targeting some LNG contracts.

June 10, 2026
Total Views: 466
The Malta-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios I arrives in Iraq’s territorial waters off Basra
Energy

Kuwait Offers Oil to Asian Buyers for First Time Since War

Kuwait is offering to sell its crude to refiners in Asia for the first time since the Iran war started, the latest indication of rising oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

June 9, 2026
Total Views: 812