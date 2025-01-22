Port of Long Beach Shatters Record with 9.6 Million TEUs in 2024

The Port of Long Beach set a new record in 2024, handling 9.6 million cargo containers without any disruptions or backlogs.

The record performance represents a 20.3% increase from the previous year and surpasses the port’s 2021 record of 9.38 million TEUs by 2.8%.

In a detailed breakdown of the record-setting year, imports surged by 24.3% to 4.7 million TEUs, while exports saw a decline of 5.9% to 1.2 million TEUs. Empty container movement increased significantly by 26.6% to 3.7 million TEUs.

December proved particularly strong, with the port handling 861,006 TEUs, marking a 21.3% increase year-over-year and setting a new December record. This capped off the port’s busiest quarter ever, with 2.7 million TEUs moved between October and December.

Beyond cargo records, the Port of Long Beach continues to strengthen its environmental commitments. CEO Mario Cordero highlighted the port’s progress in transitioning to zero emissions operations. The Green Port Policy, implemented in 2005, has so far yielded 92% reduction in diesel emissions, 71% decrease in nitrogen oxides, and 98% reduction in sulfur oxides.

“The Green Port Policy was the result of a grassroots movement at its very best,” noted Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal.

Looking ahead, the port is advancing several innovative projects, including the construction of “America’s Green Gateway” and a partnership with Toyota Motor North America for a groundbreaking “Tri-gen” system. Additionally, plans are underway for Pier Wind, a 400-acre terminal project expected to generate $8 billion in labor income and $14.5 billion in economic output by 2045.