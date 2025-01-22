gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,939 members that receive our newsletter.

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

Port of Long Beach Shatters Record with 9.6 Million TEUs in 2024

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 22, 2025

The Port of Long Beach set a new record in 2024, handling 9.6 million cargo containers without any disruptions or backlogs.

The record performance represents a 20.3% increase from the previous year and surpasses the port’s 2021 record of 9.38 million TEUs by 2.8%.

In a detailed breakdown of the record-setting year, imports surged by 24.3% to 4.7 million TEUs, while exports saw a decline of 5.9% to 1.2 million TEUs. Empty container movement increased significantly by 26.6% to 3.7 million TEUs.

December proved particularly strong, with the port handling 861,006 TEUs, marking a 21.3% increase year-over-year and setting a new December record. This capped off the port’s busiest quarter ever, with 2.7 million TEUs moved between October and December.

Beyond cargo records, the Port of Long Beach continues to strengthen its environmental commitments. CEO Mario Cordero highlighted the port’s progress in transitioning to zero emissions operations. The Green Port Policy, implemented in 2005, has so far yielded 92% reduction in diesel emissions, 71% decrease in nitrogen oxides, and 98% reduction in sulfur oxides.

“The Green Port Policy was the result of a grassroots movement at its very best,” noted Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal.

Looking ahead, the port is advancing several innovative projects, including the construction of “America’s Green Gateway” and a partnership with Toyota Motor North America for a groundbreaking “Tri-gen” system. Additionally, plans are underway for Pier Wind, a 400-acre terminal project expected to generate $8 billion in labor income and $14.5 billion in economic output by 2045.

Tags:

Container Shipping
port of long beach

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland.REUTERS/David Gray
Ports

Cyclone Warning Closes Additional Ports In Western Australia’s Pilbara

By Jason Gale Jan 18, 2025 (Bloomberg) —Pilbara Ports Authority closed the Ports of Dampier, Ashburton, Varanus Island and Cape Preston West late Saturday as Tropical Cyclone Sean formed off the coast of Western...

January 19, 2025
Total Views: 1638
port hedland Photo credit: Pilbara Ports Authority
Ports

Australia Shuts Its Biggest Iron Ore Port On Cyclone Threat

By Paul-Alain Hunt Jan 17, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Australia’s largest iron ore export hub Port Hedland has been closed as a tropical cyclone develops offshore the Pilbara region of Western Australia state....

January 18, 2025
Total Views: 2685
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. Picture taken May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo
Ports

Tariff Jitters Drive U.S. Import Rush from China

U.S. imports from China finished the year strong after some companies stockpiled shipments of apparel, toys, furniture and electronics ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to impose new tariffs that could revive a trade war between the world's economic superpowers.

January 15, 2025
Total Views: 865
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,939 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.