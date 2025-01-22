gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,946 members that receive our newsletter.

A vehicle drives on a snow-covered road by the beach following a winter storm, in Galveston, Texas

A vehicle drives on a snow-covered road by the beach following a winter storm, in Galveston, U.S., January 21, 2025, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Brian Sunshine/via REUTERS

Texas Ports Resuming Operations After Sinter Storm

Reuters
Total Views: 0
January 22, 2025
Reuters

By Arathy Somasekhar and Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) – Several Texas ports began to resume operations on Wednesday, after winter storm Enzo moved out of the state, according to ports and a shipping notice seen by Reuters.

The port of Freeport had resumed vessel operations on Wednesday morning, while the ports of Houston and Galveston were planning to reopen to vessel traffic later in the day. 

The storm brought several inches of snow to Texas, Louisiana and Florida, where extreme winter conditions are rare. It forced the shutdown of school districts, businesses and roads in large cities including Houston and New Orleans, but has so far caused minor interruptions to energy operations. 

Freeport, Galveston and Houston had reduced ship movements on Tuesday amid low temperatures and snow. 

Galveston ship pilots, who assist in moving vessels around ports, were looking to resume services on Wednesday afternoon after suspending vessel activity late on Monday, Rodger Rees, CEO of Galveston Wharves, said. 

Inbound vessel traffic was expected to resume at the Port of Houston on Wednesday, according to the shipping agency notice. All of Port Houston’s eight public facilities were closed on Tuesday, the port had said.

The Lake Charles pilots in Louisiana said on Wednesday their service remained suspended. 

The Port of Corpus Christi said vessel traffic was moving. 

Ports of Freeport, Houston and Lake Charles did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Vessel movements at the Port of New Orleans were not anticipated to begin until Thursday, a shipping agency advisory said, citing the New Orleans Board of Trade. 

Also in Freeport, liquefaction operations at Freeport LNG’s plants were taken offline on Tuesday due to intermittent power-supply issues. 

Electricity provider CenterPoint Energy CNP.N, which reported fewer than 40,000 customers without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Mark Porter and Rod Nickel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

gulf of mexico
severe weather
texas
winter weather

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

ship to ship
Shipping

India Widens Approvals for Russian Insurers After Oil Sanctions

India widened backing for Russian insurers as the largest buyer of Moscow’s seaborne crude strives to keep discounted barrels flowing, after the US imposed fresh sanctions earlier this month. 

1 hour ago
Total Views: 177
Stock photo shows an oil tanker at a terminal
Shipping

Crude Oil Tanker Fleet Growth Flatlines as Deliveries Hit Lowest Level Since 1988

New crude oil tanker deliveries hit a 36-year low in 2024, with only 17 new vessels joining the global fleet, representing a capacity of 2.5 million deadweight tonnes (DWT), according...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 51
Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) law enforcement boarding team inspect a self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS) in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean
Defense

US Coast Guard Orders Major Maritime Border Security Surge Following Leadership Shakeup

The U.S. Coast Guard announced an immediate surge of assets along America’s maritime borders following executive orders issued by the White House. The announcement comes amid leadership changes at the...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 518
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,946 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.