Port of Brunswick Becomes Nation’s Busiest Auto and Heavy Equipment Port in 2024

The Port of Brunswick‘s Colonel’s Island Terminal has emerged as the United States’ leading port for automotive and heavy equipment cargo, processing more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargo in 2024, according to GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch.

The Georgia facility also claimed the top position for RoRo exports nationally, handling 600,000 tons last year.

Brunswick managed 901,912 units of autos and heavy equipment in 2024, with automotive cargo increasing by 13.3% and heavy equipment surging by 160%. This growth is attributed to significant infrastructure investments by the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), which completed $262 million in improvements during 2024, including new warehousing and an additional 122 acres of RoRo cargo storage.

“This is an important milestone in our journey to be the best RoRo port in the industry,” stated Lynch. The port’s expansion strategy includes a new railyard project that will dramatically increase capacity. Phase I will boost annual rail capacity from 150,000 to 340,000 autos by mid-2025, while Phase II aims to reach 590,000 units.

Lynch highlighted strategic partnerships as playing a crucial role in Brunswick’s growth. In April 2024, the port secured a 20-year agreement with Wallenius Wilhelmsen, consolidating the company’s Georgia logistics operations at Brunswick. The facility now handles both RoRo processing and heavy equipment order fulfillment, configuring machinery for end users before delivery.

The port is positioning itself for future growth with several major infrastructure projects. A fourth RoRo berth is scheduled to begin construction in Summer 2025, with completion expected in 2027. This new berth will accommodate vessels carrying over 10,800 car equivalent units (CEU).

Market trends support Brunswick’s expansion, with both exports and imports showing strong growth. Auto exports increased by 9% in 2024, while imports rose by 20% compared to 2023. The port is preparing for larger vessels, as RoRo carriers are expected to deploy 10,800 CEU vessels within the next few years, compared to the current typical range of 4,000 to 8,000 CEUs.

To support these larger vessels, significant harbor improvements are underway. Georgia has allocated over $6 million for harbor enhancements, while Congress has approved nearly $38 million for Brunswick, including $11.35 million for harbor improvements and $26.6 million for dredging to achieve authorized depths of 36 feet in the inner harbor and 38 feet in the outer harbor.

The port’s success marks a significant shift in U.S. maritime trade patterns, as it overtakes the Port of Baltimore. The Port of Baltimore has not yet reported 2024 figures yet, however in 2023 it handled a record 1.3 million tons of roll-on/roll-off farm and construction machinery and 847,158 cars and light trucks, more cars and light trucks than any other U.S. port for 13 consecutive years. In 2024, its operations were impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. The Fort McHenry Federal Channel later reopened to ship traffic on June 10th.



