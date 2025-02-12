Two New Multi Purpose Mooring Boats For Amman Indonesia S Major Copper And Gold Mining Company

Two versatile RAmbler 1400 mooring boats, Amman Khatulistiwa 01 and Amman Khatulistiwa 02, owned by PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), one of Indonesia’s largest copper-and-gold mining companies, a subsidiary of PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk (AMMAN, IDX: AMMN), were recently built by PT Dumas Shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia. The completion of these vessels’ construction was supervised by PT IMEC International Services (IMEC), which provides project management and naval engineering services for AMMAN.

These boats are designed for operation at the port of Benete in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, and will mainly be used for handling mooring lines for large LNG ships. Additionally, they are equipped to perform line towing, pushing, and oil spill recovery. During sea trials, they easily exceeded the required performance standards.

Key Particulars

Length, overall: 13.86 metres

Beam, moulded: 5.5 metres

Depth, moulded: 2.2 metres

Maximum draft (navigational): 1.72 metres

Performance

Speed: 10.35 knots

Bollard Pull: 6.39 tonnes

Capacities

Fuel oil: 3.8 m 3

Potable water: 0.6 m 3

Dispersant: 1.8 m 3

Recovered oil: 4.4 m3

Class Notation: LR? 100A1, SSC WORKBOAT, G2, MCH

The vessel is configured as a dayboat with a crew of two persons. Inside the compact wheelhouse a small pantry and dinette seating is provided. The lower accommodation has two berths and toilet, along with considerable storage. Access to the engine room is through a watertight door from this space.

The vessel has a single chine hull form for maximum roll damping which also simplifies construction. A rope guard cage protects the wheelhouse. Aft, the bulwarks are lower to prevent fouling by towlines. The mast and radar can fold to reduce air clearance under the flared hull of larger ships.

For light towing the vessel can use a forward towing bitt or an aft bitt with towing hook as well as bow pushing fenders. During oil recovery operations a skimmer can be deployed on the aft deck where a clear 3m x 3m deck space is available for recovery equipment. A crane is provided to deploy this equipment and for general cargo use.

Main propulsion machinery is two Caterpillar C7 diesel engines, rated at 209 kW at 2300 RPM. Propellers are 5 blade, 900mm diameter Kaplan style in Kort nozzles. A single generator provides 220V AC power. Large battery banks charged by a generator and or main engine alternators, provide DC power supply for the vessel’s essential loads, e.g. navigation equipment, communication, lighting, engine room pumps and deck machineries. Wet exhausts are used for main engines and the generator.

About AMMAN

PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk (“AMMAN” – IDX: AMMN) is a holding company that conducts exploration, development, mining, processing, smelting and refining operations in Indonesia. Its subsidiary, PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (“AMNT”), is one of the largest copper and gold producers in Indonesia with large, world-class reserves, renowned for operating the Batu Hijau mine and developing the Elang project on the island of Sumbawa. Another subsidiary, PT Amman Mineral Industri (“AMIN”), undertakes the construction and subsequent operations of copper smelter and precious metals refinery (PMR) facilities. AMMAN is a fully integrated mining-to-smelting business near key end-market regions in Asia. We are committed to being a leading mining company that prioritizes sustainable practices to create the best legacy for Indonesia.

About Robert Allan Ltd.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a firm of internationally recognized Naval Architects in Vancouver, Canada. Since 1928, we have built a reputation for innovative designs for vessels of almost all types, from high-performance tugs to ferries to sophisticated research vessels. We offer independent professional marine design and consulting services, supported by the latest in computer-aided design technology. We are strongly committed to ensuring that all vessels built to our designs offer the highest standards of safety and operational integrity for their Owners and for the crews that work on them.

