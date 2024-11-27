gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,128 members that receive our newsletter.

The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS

The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS

Poland’s PM Proposes Navy Policing in Baltic Sea Amid Russia Threat

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 27, 2024

(Bloomberg) —

Poland will propose a maritime policing program in the Baltic Sea similar to air-monitoring missions carried out by NATO members, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Tusk called the plan “a joint venture of countries located at the Baltic Sea, which have the same sense of threat posed by Russia” in comments in Warsaw. He is due to travel to Sweden for a meeting of Baltic and Nordic leaders. 

The Polish prime minister’s proposal comes as the undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea was damaged for the second time in about a year. The anchor of a Hong Kong-flagged ship tore up at least two data cables and a gas pipeline in October 2023, prompting NATO to step up patrols in the Baltic Sea.

In the most recent incident earlier this month, a high-speed fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea connecting Finland and Germany was severed by what was likely an external impact and a nearby link between Lithuania and Sweden was also damaged.

European Officials Denounce Russian Hybrid Attacks Amid Sabotage Probes

This time another Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, was in the vicinity of the two cables when they were damaged. Finnish and Swedish police are investigating the damage, which they suspect is deliberate, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called for a probe into potential sabotage.

The European Union is also working on a package of sanctions targeting the shadow fleet of tankers Russia uses to get its oil onto global markets. Those profits fuel Vladimir Putin’s war machine, and the US, the UK and the EU have made cutting them a priority.

Security in the Baltic region will be a key topic at a summit in the Swedish town of Harpsund, where leaders from Poland, Nordic and Baltic States will discuss Europe’s continued support for Ukraine and transatlantic relations in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection as US president.

Trump has promised a swift resolution of the war in Ukraine, raising concerns that US will scale down its support for Kyiv. That could leave Europe to bear the brunt of providing continued military aid for the war-torn country.

“There can be no room for thinking that if America were to withdraw its aid for Ukraine, then Europe should do the same,” Tusk said. Europe “has to stand up on its own feet and there must come an end to the era of fear and uncertainty about Russia.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

baltic sea
Balticconnector pipeline
poland
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard's offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. Lehtikuva/FINNISH BORDER GUARD via REUTERS
News

Sabotage Suspicions: Sweden’s Navy Investigates Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Sweden’s Navy completed a survey of the seabed near one of the damaged data cables in the Baltic Sea as the Nordic country investigates potential sabotage against the underwater infrastructure.

November 22, 2024
Total Views: 2755
Russian Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles Conducts Drills in English Channel
News

Russian Frigate With Hypersonic Missiles Conducts Drills in English Channel

A Russian Navy frigate equipped with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles has conducted drills in the English Channel and is carrying out tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

November 12, 2024
Total Views: 2397
Trump Comeback Means Reckoning for China as It Draws Up Stimulus
News

Trump Comeback Means Reckoning for China as It Draws Up Stimulus

(Bloomberg) — Chinese lawmakers got a head start on the US election this week as they gathered to vote on the largest fiscal package since the pandemic. But now that...

November 8, 2024
Total Views: 2247
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,128 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.