gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,128 members that receive our newsletter.

wave breaking over tanker

Photo: Anatoly Menzhiliy/Shutterstock

Frontline CEO Warns of Shadow Fleet’s Impact on Tanker Market

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 27, 2024

Frontline plc posted a profit of $60.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 despite challenging market conditions.

The tanker shipping giant reported revenues of $490.3 million. The company’s adjusted profit reached $75.4 million, translating to $0.34 per share, missing analysts’ EPS expectations of $0.45. Shareholders will see a cash dividend matching the adjusted earnings at $0.34 per share.

The company’s fleet performance remained strong, with VLCCs and Suezmax tankers achieving daily spot charter earnings of $39,600 and $39,900 respectively, while LR2/Aframax tankers secured $36,000 per day.

CEO Lars H. Barstad provided insight into the market dynamics, noting, “The third quarter of 2024 performed in line with seasonal expectations,” while acknowledging the impact of reduced oil demand during summer months and increased Middle Eastern domestic consumption.

Barstad also highlighted how an “increase in sanctioned oil trade and movement of illicit barrels” have negatively impacted the sector, referring to the so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers moving sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil.

“We continue to sail in a troubled geopolitical landscape and with lower year-on-year demand in Asia, and especially China, the tanker markets have yet to experience the seasonal upswing into winter,” he said.

“However, global oil demand is still growing, and with limited new tanker capacity coming, Frontline continues to profit as we run our cost-efficient operation and modern fleet. It will be interesting to see how the tanker market, including the trade of oil and energy, is impacted by politics as we approach 2025,” Barstad said.

In a strategic move to optimize its fleet, Frontline sold its 2010-built Suezmax tanker for $48.5 million, generating $36.5 million in net proceeds. The company also strengthened its financial position by entering into a significant sale-and-leaseback agreement worth up to $512.1 million for ten Suezmax tankers.

CFO Inger M. Klemp highlighted the company’s financial strategy, emphasizing their focus on “maintaining our competitive cost structure, breakeven levels and solid balance sheet” to enhance shareholder value. This approach included the refinancing of 36 vessels and the successful repayment of significant shareholder loans.

Looking ahead, while the company faces challenges from sanctioned oil trade and lower Asian demand, Frontline hopes its modern fleet and efficient operations position it well for continued profitability as global oil demand continues to grow.

Tags:

Frontline
Russia's Shadow Tanker Fleet
shadow fleet
tankers

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Chief of Staff of United States Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer (right), takes part in a meeting of Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT)
Shipping

Trump’s Trade War Redux: Meet the New Architect of America’s Tariff Agenda

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday chose trade lawyer Jamieson Greer as his new U.S. trade representative, elevating a key veteran of his first-term trade war against China to execute a sweeping tariff agenda that promises to upend global trade.

25 mins ago
Total Views: 38
Trump’s Tariff Plan Has No Exemption for Oil Imports
Shipping

Trump’s Tariff Plan Has No Exemption for Oil Imports

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump does not intend to spare crude oil from his planned 25% import tariffs on Canada and Mexico, sources told Reuters on Tuesday, as the oil industry warned the policy could hurt consumers, industry and national security.

47 mins ago
Total Views: 101
A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Shipping

Tankers, Chinese Firms in the Crosshairs as EU Shores Up Sanctions on Russian Oil Revenues

European Union envoys will discuss a 15th package of sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including on tankers carrying Russian oil and Chinese firms involved in making drones for Moscow, EU diplomats said.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 749
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,128 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.