Philippines Files Protest Against China After Sea Incidents

By Cliff Venzon

Dec 5, 2024 (Bloomberg) – The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against Beijing on Thursday, a government official said, following fresh encounters between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

The latest complaint brings to 60 the number of protests Manila has filed against Beijing this year, said Teresita Daza, spokesperson for Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs. The total comes to 193 since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office in July 2022, she said.

Philippine vessels encountered “aggressive actions” from Chinese vessels in the contested waters on Wednesday, including ramming and firing of water cannon, in the disputed Scarborough Shoal and Sabina Shoal, according to the government. China said it implemented control measure after Philippine ships “dangerously approached” its patrol vessels.

Marcos’ government has been pushing back against China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea — a key global trade route that’s also rich in energy resources — citing a 2016 international tribunal decision that dismissed those claims in favor of Manila.

Before Wednesday’s encounter, the Philippines accused China of using a Navy chopper to harass Filipino fishing boats around Iroquois Reef, another contested area. China has disputed the Philippines’ allegations saying its actions are “reasonable and lawful.”

They add to previous skirmishes between ships of the two nations this year. Philippine and Chinese diplomats agreed to ease hostilities over Manila’s resupply missions to its military outpost in Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea after meeting in July. That took place weeks after one of the most serious maritime clashes between them, where a Filipino sailor lost his finger.

