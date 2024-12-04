gCaptain-logo
M/V ARC Endeavor

M/V ARC Endeavor. Photo courtesy ARC

M/V ARC Endeavor Joins Maritime Security Program Fleet

Mike Schuler
December 4, 2024

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC) has integrated the recently reflagged M/V ARC Endeavor into the Maritime Security Program (MSP) fleet as of December 1, replacing the M/V Endurance.

The strategic addition reinforces the nation’s critical maritime readiness infrastructure, which has been instrumental in supporting U.S. military operations since 1996.

The MSP fleet, comprising 60 U.S.-flag vessels, has proven indispensable for national security, with U.S.-flag commercial vessels handling over 90% of sustainment cargo for military operations and rebuilding efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2009.

“Through our valued partnership with ARC and the U.S. military, the addition of the M/V ARC Endeavor to the MSP program under U.S. registry underscores our shared commitment to strengthening the U.S.-flag fleet and supporting national defense,” said Seafarers International Union President Dave Heindel.

MV ARC Endeavor stern ramp
Photo courtesy ARC

The ARC Endeavor, which was re-flagged to the American registry on September 27, bringing with it impressive capabilities to the fleet as ARC’s fifth U.S.-flag Large Car Truck Carrier. The ship has capacity for more than 7,500 car-equivalent units, featuring a 21-foot (6.50 meters) high stern opening and ramp capable of handling cargo up to 320 tons.

While the ARC Endeavor replaces the Endurance in the MSP fleet, the Endurance will continue its service under the U.S. flag. As the largest multi-purpose Ro-Ro ship in the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, the Endurance boasts unique specifications, including nine configurable decks and extensive cargo capacity for military vehicles and equipment.

The addition expands ARC’s total U.S.-flag fleet to ten vessels, maintaining nine ships within the MSP program. As the largest U.S.-flag Ro-Ro operator, ARC also participates in MARAD’s Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) program.

ARC is part of the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group of companies.

