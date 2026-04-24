Pentagon Chief Hegseth Says US Blockade on Iran ‘Going Global’

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that a U.S. blockade on Iran is going global, adding Tehran had a chance to make a “good deal” with Washington.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Hegseth told reporters.

“No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy,” he said.

Peace talks between Iran and the United States could resume soon in Pakistan, three Pakistani sources told Reuters on Friday, after the last round of talks expected earlier this week fell through.

Standing next to top U.S. General Dan Caine, Hegseth said the U.S. was “not anxious” for a deal with Iran, and repeated Trump’s previous comments of having “all the time in the world.”

“Iran knows that they still have an open window to choose wisely … at the negotiating table. All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways,” he said.

Caine said the U.S. Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all ports in Iran. Thirty-four ships had been turned around as of Friday morning, he said. The U.S. military would continue to interdict Iranian vessels in the Pacific and Indian oceans, Caine added.

“We’re enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality that is transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory,” Caine said.

“We’re closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered and … we’re prepared and postured to intercept them,” he said.

The U.S. naval blockade on Iran began on April 13.

Hegseth also warned that any attempts by Iran to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz would be a violation of the ceasefire.

“Transit (of the Strait of Hormuz) is occurring, much more limited than anybody would like to see and with more risk than people would like to see, but that’s because Iran is doing irresponsible things with small, fast boats … with weapons on them,” Hegseth said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, writing by Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Michelle Nichols)

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This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.