gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,577 members

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a briefing on the Iran war, amid a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a briefing on the Iran war, amid a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pentagon Chief Hegseth Says US Blockade on Iran ‘Going Global’

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that a U.S. blockade on Iran is going global, adding Tehran had a chance to make a “good deal” with Washington.

“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Hegseth told reporters.

“No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to anywhere in the world without the permission of the United States Navy,” he said.

Peace talks between Iran and the United States could resume soon in Pakistan, three Pakistani sources told Reuters on Friday, after the last round of talks expected earlier this week fell through.

Standing next to top U.S. General Dan Caine, Hegseth said the U.S. was “not anxious” for a deal with Iran, and repeated Trump’s previous comments of having “all the time in the world.”

“Iran knows that they still have an open window to choose wisely … at the negotiating table. All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways,” he said.

Caine said the U.S. Central Command continues to maintain a strict blockade on all ports in Iran. Thirty-four ships had been turned around as of Friday morning, he said. The U.S. military would continue to interdict Iranian vessels in the Pacific and Indian oceans, Caine added.

“We’re enforcing the blockade across the board against any ship of any nationality that is transiting to or from an Iranian port or territory,” Caine said.

“We’re closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran and those moving away from Iran that were outside the blockade area when this blockade was ordered and … we’re prepared and postured to intercept them,” he said.

The U.S. naval blockade on Iran began on April 13.

Hegseth also warned that any attempts by Iran to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz would be a violation of the ceasefire.

“Transit (of the Strait of Hormuz) is occurring, much more limited than anybody would like to see and with more risk than people would like to see, but that’s because Iran is doing irresponsible things with small, fast boats … with weapons on them,” Hegseth said.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, writing by Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Michelle Nichols)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Iran conflict
Iran maritime blockade
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,577 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

general cargo bulk carrier
News

Middle East Reconstruction Poses a Carbon Shock as Shipping Bears the Climate Bill

New academic research suggests reconstruction emissions from Gaza could rival weeks of global shipping emissions, raising questions about carbon accountability. By Paul Morgan (Opinion) – The concrete and steel needed...

7 minutes ago
Total Views: 25
AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over the Strait of Hormuz, April 17, 2026, with multiple commercial vessels visible below, as U.S. Army crews maintain a persistent aerial presence to support freedom of navigation and monitor maritime traffic in the strategic waterway
News

Chubb Says U.S. Hormuz Insurance Backstop Stalled as Military Convoys Fail to Materialize

Washington’s headline-grabbing maritime insurance backstop for the Strait of Hormuz appears stuck on the launchpad. Comments this week from Chubb Chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg suggest the Trump administration’s much-publicized $40 billion...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 237
A CMA CGM containerships transits the Panama Canal
News

Panama Canal Traffic Climbs as Officials Downplay Congestion Fears

The Panama Canal is pushing back against renewed concerns over congestion, telling the maritime industry it is handling rising traffic volumes efficiently even as geopolitical disruption and stronger demand drive...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 920