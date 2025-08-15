gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,552 members

The Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, in Panama City.

A view of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Panama Canal to Launch Tender for Construction, Operation of Two Ports

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 15, 2025

PANAMA CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) – The Panama Canal will soon begin consultations with companies about launching a competitive tender in the first quarter of next year offering two new ports for construction and operation within its zone, a source involved in the preparations said on Thursday.

The ports are part of a broad expansion plan being organized by the waterway’s administration. It aims to increase services related to cargo handling, including trans shipment, storage and gas transportation, and to secure fresh water for operations.

“There is a large demand for facilities and terminals,” said Ricaurte Vasquez, head of the waterway, at a conference on Thursday, without elaborating on details.

The Panama Canal Authority did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Its top executives have previously said the waterway plans to invest some $8.5 billion in the next five years to update and expand its infrastructure.

A key project included in the planning, the construction of a large dam to contain the Indio river and create a new water reservoir, will be discussed at Panama’s Supreme Court after affected communities filed a lawsuit against it last month.

Another tender to offer a project to build a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline within the canal zone also is in preparation and could be launched next year, the source added.

U.S. President Donald Trump this year threatened to take over the Panama Canal amid criticism of what his government has called the increasing influence of China over the Central American country.

Meanwhile, Panama’s President Jose Mulino has moved to end a 25-year concession to Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison 0001.HK for the operation of two key separate ports outside of the canal zone amid criticism of the contract’s terms.

CK Hutchison said on Thursday that a $22.8 billion deal with a group led by BlackRock BLK.N and shipping firm MSC to sell most of its global port business, including the two ports in Panama, had a “reasonable chance” of going through.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nia Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

ck hutchison
panama
panama canal
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,552 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial top view of a containership underway
Shipping

Muted Peak Season Hopes as Tariffs, Overcapacity Weigh on Ocean Carriers

On the ocean freight rates front, it was more of the same this week; a slowdown in the speed of decline seemingly the best carriers can hope for – although The Loadstar was able to find one voice suggesting the prospect of some form of “peak” still lingered.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 145
x-press pearl
Accidents

X-Press Feeders Blasts ‘Extraordinary’ Sri Lanka Court Ruling Over X-Press Pearl Disaster

X-Press Feeders, former operator of the container ship X-Press Pearl, has issued a strong statement challenging a recent Sri Lankan Supreme Court ruling that orders the company to pay an...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 351
maersk ship
Shipping

Update: Fire Reported on Maersk Triple-E Off West Africa

A fire broke out aboard the Marie Maersk off the coast of Liberia on Wednesday, with the crew still fighting to control the blaze a day later, according to Maersk....

8 hours ago
Total Views: 4296