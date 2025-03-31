gCaptain-logo
A drone view shows the container ship Solong, damaged as a result of colliding with the anchored Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship, towed by tug boats into port

A drone view shows the container ship Solong, damaged as a result of colliding with the anchored Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship, towed by tug boats into the port of Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Owner of Ship That Hit U.S. Tanker Seeks to Limit Liability

Mike Schuler
March 31, 2025
Reuters

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) – The owner of a cargo ship that struck a U.S. military-contracted tanker off England’s northeast coast last month said on Monday it is setting up a fund for potential lawsuits over the collision.

MS Solong Schiffahrtsgesellschaft M & Co KG, a subsidiary of Ernst Russ which owns the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong, was sued at London’s High Court on Monday by the operators of the Stena Immaculate, which the Solong hit on March 10, according to court records.

The Ernst Russ subsidiary brought a separate case at the specialist Admiralty Court last week, seeking a “limitation of liability.”

That case is being brought against Dutch logistics firm Samskip, which previously said the Solong was carrying Samskip containers, and “all other persons claiming or being entitled to claim loss or damage” over the collision.

A spokesperson for Ernst Russ said in a statement that it was setting up a “limitation fund” which will be available for “parties who have verified claims against Solong’s owner.”

“The incident occurred in territorial waters of the UK and there are interested parties and potential claimants residing in the UK, such as public authorities, hence the setting up of a fund in the UK is the most appropriate way forward,” they added.

“Owners of the Solong are seeking to face claims and ensure a fund is available for any proven claims. This is usual process for large maritime casualties and the fund provides necessary security for potential claimants’ claims.”

The Solong crashed at close to full speed into the Stena Immaculate, an anchored tanker operated by Crowley that was carrying jet fuel. Crowley declined to comment.

A member of the Solong’s crew is still missing and presumed dead. Vladimir Motin, the Solong’s captain, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Mark Porter and Jan Harvey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

collision
stena immaculate incident
