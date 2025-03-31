Yang Ming Orders Three 8,000 TEU Methanol-Ready Containerships

Taiwanese container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has placed an order for three 8,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready containerships with Shoei Kisen Kaisha as part of a recently revealed fleet expansion strategy.

The vessels, to be constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029.

The order follows the company’s recent announcement of a nearly $2 billion net profit in 2024, driven by the Red Sea crisis, port congestion, and strong growth in emerging Asian markets.

The order represents the first phase of Yang Ming’s broader fleet expansion plan, which was recently approved by the company’s board and includes provisions for up to thirteen vessels ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 TEU.

“These new vessels will be equipped with energy-efficient main engines, ensuring immediate energy savings while maintaining flexibility for the future adoption of alternative fuels,” Yang Ming stated.

The investment comes as Yang Ming positions itself to address evolving industry challenges, including changing geopolitical landscapes and increasing demand for sustainable shipping options.

“To address the challenges posed by evolving geopolitics, supply chain regrouping, and the increasing demand for green services, Yang Ming continues to enhance fleet competitiveness by maintaining existing tonnage, expanding its business, and strengthening regional services to broaden its service portfolio,” the company said.