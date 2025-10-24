gCaptain-logo
Harvey Deep-Sea

Harvey Deep-Sea. Photo courtesy Eastern Shipbuilding

Otto Candies Expands Fleet with Four Multi-Purpose Support Vessels from Harvey Gulf

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 24, 2025

Louisiana-based Otto Candies, LLC has acquired four multi-purpose support vessels from Harvey Gulf International Marine, marking a significant expansion of the company’s offshore capabilities.

The vessels—Harvey Blue-Sea, Harvey Sub-Sea, Harvey Deep-Sea, and Harvey Intervention—joined the Otto Candies fleet effective Thursday.

According to the company’s announcement, “This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in the continued growth of Otto Candies, LLC, and our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the offshore energy industry.”

The four vessels bring varying specifications and capabilities to the Otto Candies fleet. The Harvey Intervention, built by Eastern Shipbuilding in 2012, is a 300-foot Class DPS-2 MPSV with a deadweight tonnage of 5,378.The vessel is Jones Act compliant and serves as an IRM, survey and light construction vessel capable of operating in depths up to 3,000 meters.

The Harvey Deep-Sea, delivered by Eastern Shipbuilding in 2013, is a 310-foot Class DPS-2 MPSV with a DWT of 4,506.The Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea are both 340-foot Class DPS-2 MPSVs with a DWT of 5,737.The Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Deep-Sea were built by Eastern Shipbuilding and delivered to Harvey Gulf International Marine in 2017.

The four vessels, all Jones Act compliant, bring subsea capability and operational versatility to the Otto Candies fleet. The company stated that each vessel “brings proven subsea capability and operational versatility that align with our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient marine services.”

The acquisition strengthens Otto Candies’ position in both traditional and emerging offshore markets. “At Otto Candies, our focus remains clear: to provide tried-and-true marine service to the world,” the company stated.

