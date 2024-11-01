Operation North Pacific Guard: Multi-Nation Coalition Battles IUU Fishing in Global Hotspot

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with Canadian forces and international partners, has successfully wrapped up Operation North Pacific Guard 2024, an extensive patrol aimed at countering Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Northern Pacific.

The annual multi-mission effort brings together a coalition of nations to conduct surface and air patrols, sharing crucial intelligence to detect and intercept illicit fishing activities. The operation saw participation from an impressive array of agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, U.S. Coast Guard District Seventeen, the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Japan Coast Guard, Fisheries Agency of Japan, and Korea Coast Guard.

Through a combination of high seas patrols, air surveillance, and electronic monitoring, crews identified potential instances of illegal shark fin harvesting and detected “dark vessels” – ships that deliberately disable their monitoring systems to evade detection.

The USCGC Midgett played a pivotal role, patrolling the North Pacific for an impressive 65 days. During this time, the crew conducted 21 high-seas boardings and inspections, uncovering four potential violations of conservation and management measures set by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) and North Pacific Fisheries Commission (NPFC).

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules airplane crews completed five 12-day deployments near Yokota Air Base and Misawa, Japan. These missions resulted in the observation of 411 vessels, with crews noting potential shark finning violations and improper fishing vessel markings on multiple ships.

“IUU fishing is a complex and global problem that calls for an international unified response,” said Captain Ryan Waters, chief of enforcement for the Coast Guard’s Seventeenth District. “North Pacific Guard is a prime example of a strong, sustained multi-lateral partnership to maximize the impact of collective counter-IUU fishing enforcement efforts and promote the rule of law at sea.”

IUU fishing poses a severe threat to long-term national security, international relations, and global economics. With estimates suggesting that up to 27 million tons of fish are caught illegally worldwide each year, the stakes couldn’t be higher.