gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,300 members

A tanker transits the Suez Canal. Shutterstock/Anatoly Menzhiliy

A tanker transits the Suez Canal. Shutterstock/Anatoly Menzhiliy

Oil Shippers Pause Offers to Middle East as Conflict Intensifies

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 16, 2025

By Serene Cheong and Yongchang Chin

Jun 16, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Some oil tanker owners and managers have paused offering their vessels for Middle Eastern routes since Friday as they assess the risks from Israel’s conflict with Iran, fueling concerns over export flows from the region.

Producers and traders trying to book ships to load crude oil and fuel from the Persian Gulf have been met with few offers, said shipbrokers and charterers, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Meanwhile, some owners with tankers that had been provisionally chartered as of Friday, pending confirmation of the booking, have chosen not to extend the agreements into the weekend, one of them said.

While the likelihood of significant or protracted disruptions to supply may be remote at this stage, the stability of shipping in and around the Middle East will be closely watched by the global oil market in coming weeks. The region is home to about a third of the world’s production, and major exporters such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have little room to divert exports should shipping from the Persian Gulf be affected.

As hostilities have intensified, including Israeli strikes on Iranian energy and nuclear infrastructure, tanker owners are keenly monitoring conditions for navigating vessels through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf. Although ship diversions haven’t yet been spotted, owners are holding back on fixing new voyages in the Gulf, setting the stage for higher freight rates and the possibility of shipping disruptions.

Traders and shipbrokers said rates for the benchmark TD3C route for supertankers sailing between the Middle East and China were around 55 to 58 Worldscale points on Friday, up about 20%-30% from earlier in the week. 

While firm price estimates weren’t yet available on Monday due to a lack of open discussions in the market, indicative levels suggest the gauge had risen to about 65 points, they said.

Worldscale points are a percentage of an underlying flat rate, which is set for each major route at the start of the year.

Freight forwarding agreements — a derivative that allows buyers to lock in future rates — have increased as an indication of caution across the sector. FFAs for the TD3C route rose to nearly $14 a ton on Monday, compared with around $11 before Israel’s attacks on Iran.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

crude oil
iran
israel
middle east
red sea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,300 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

1024px-south_pars_horizon
Energy

An Overview Of Iran’s Main Gas Field And Oil Infrastructure

DOHA, June 15 (Reuters) – Israel struck an installation at Iran’s South Pars gas field on Saturday, the first attack on Iran’s oil and gas sector as part of what the Israeli...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1014
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
Energy

Trump’s Energy Dominance Push Helped by Gulf Oil Output Revival

US oil production is poised to rise this year and next as President Donald Trump pushes for more drilling. But as crude prices tumble, most of the growth will come from a surprising source: the Gulf of Mexico.

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 1384
Russia’s Newest Icebreaking Tanker Reaches Arctic Mega Project ‘Vostok Oil’ For First Time
Energy

Russia’s Newest Icebreaking Tanker Reaches Arctic Mega Project ‘Vostok Oil’ For First Time

Russia’s newest ice-capable oil tanker, Valentin Pikul, has reached the Vostok Oil project, under construction in the high Arctic, for the first time. The trip through hundreds of nautical miles of sea ice likely functions as the vessel’s ice trials.

June 10, 2025
Total Views: 2096