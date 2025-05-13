gCaptain-logo
OFAC Adds Multiple Shipping Entities and Two Vessels to SDN List in Iran-Linked Sanctions Update

Mike Schuler
May 13, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has expanded its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List to include several maritime entities and vessels linked to Iranian interests.

Among the designated vessels are the Cameroon-flagged floating storage tanker BALU and the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker ROC. These vessels are connected to Forsal Chartering Corporation and Fine Sanmata Shipping Co., Limited, respectively.

Notable maritime industry additions include CCIC Singapore PTE. LTD., operating from Singapore Science Park, and multiple Hong Kong-based entities such as Fine Sanmata Shipping Co., Limitedand Qingdao Linkrich International Shipping Agency Co., Ltd.

All designated entities face sanctions under section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886, and are linked to Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company.

