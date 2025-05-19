NTSB Investigates Fatal Mexican Tall Ship Allision with Brooklyn Bridge

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation into the Mexican Navy training vessel Cuauhtémoc’s allision with the Brooklyn Bridge that resulted in two fatalities.

The 297-foot vessel, carrying 277 people, was departing South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 on Saturday, May 17, when the incident occurred.

According to NTSB’s initial findings, the vessel’s speed increased from 2 to 6 knots while moving astern. The allision occurred at approximately 8:24 p.m., about five minutes after setting off from the pier with tug assistance. The Cuauhtémoc came to a complete stop three minutes later up river from the bridge.

Conditions at the time were west wind at 10 knots and only 0.3 knots of flood current (upriver).

The Cuauhtémoc sustained damage to all three masts in the incident.

NTSB Investigator in Charge Brian Young confirmed that investigators are focusing on nautical operations, marine engineering, bridge engineering, survival factors, and recorders. The NTSB will also be looking into policies and procedures for assisting tugboats.

The investigation team is currently working with the Mexican government to gain access to the ship. So far, no interviews have taken place, including with the captain and pilot.

The U.S. Coast Guard established a safety zone between the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge following the incident.

The vessel is now moored at Pier 36 on the East River, surrounded by a 50-yard safety zone, as authorities assess the damage and determine salvage plans.

The NTSB confirmed no significant structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge.

McAllister Towing, which operated the assisting tug (Charles D McAllister) provided the following statement to gCaptain: “One of our vessels assisted the Cuauhtémoc as it departed Pier 17 en route to anchorage, where the vessel was scheduled to take on bunkers. Following the allision, our crew provided additional assistance and promptly notified the appropriate authorities.

“While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, McAllister Towing is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities and will continue to support the review process as needed,” the statement said.

The investigation is being coordinated between Mexican and U.S. authorities. The NTSB expects to release its preliminary report within 30 days.