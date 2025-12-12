gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,973 members

NTSB investigators on the cargo vessel Dali, which struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. (Photo: Peter Knudson/NTSB)

NTSB investigators on the cargo vessel Dali, which struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. (Photo: Peter Knudson/NTSB)

Loose Wire, Fatal Consequences: NTSB Report Blames Electrical Failure for Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 12, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge—which killed six highway workers and severed a vital transportation artery—stemmed from an improperly installed wire label that triggered cascading electrical failures aboard the containership Dali as it approached the span.

The agency’s long-awaited final report, released this week following a November board meeting, pinpoints the accident’s root cause with precision. According to investigators, “the probable cause of the contact of the containership Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge was a loss of electrical power (blackout), due to a loose signal wire connection to a terminal block stemming from the improper installation of wire-label banding, resulting in the vessel’s loss of propulsion and steering close to the bridge.”

The 984-foot Singapore-flagged vessel struck Pier 17, the southern support for the bridge’s central span, at approximately 1:29 a.m. on March 26, 2024, after experiencing complete losses of electrical power, propulsion, and steering. The impact brought down a substantial portion of the structure onto the ship’s bow and forward container bays.

Damage to the Dali exceeded $18 million, while bridge replacement costs are now estimated between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion, with the new span not expected to open until late 2030.The human toll was severe: six members of a seven-person road maintenance crew died in the collapse, while one worker survived with serious injuries and an inspector escaped unharmed.

The NTSB found that “contributing to the crew’s inability to recover propulsion from the loss of electrical power was the limited time available due to the Dali’s proximity to the bridge.” But investigators also faulted infrastructure protection gaps, noting that “contributing to the collapse of the Key Bridge and the loss of life was the lack of countermeasures to reduce the bridge’s vulnerability to collapse due to impact by ocean-going vessels, which could have been implemented if a vulnerability assessment had been conducted by the Maryland Transportation Authority.”

Communication breakdowns exacerbated the tragedy. The agency determined that “also contributing to the loss of life was the lack of effective and immediate communications to notify the highway workers to evacuate the bridge.”

In response, the NTSB issued sweeping safety recommendations, including four designated as urgent. The agency called on the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, and Army Corps of Engineers to establish an interdisciplinary team to help bridge owners evaluate and reduce vessel collision risks.More than two dozen state transportation departments and bridge authorities were directed to calculate collapse probabilities for specific at-risk bridges and develop comprehensive risk reduction plans if those calculations exceed safety thresholds.

The recommendations extend beyond infrastructure. The Coast Guard was urged to study redundant propulsion systems for large single-engine cargo vessels operating in restricted waters and to propose revisions to international safety management requirements. The agency also wants improved voyage data recorder standards, including the capture of communications and data during blackout conditions.

For vessel operator Synergy Marine, the NTSB recommended implementing infrared thermal imaging to detect faulty electrical connections and ensuring proper configuration of emergency systems to prevent automatic shutdowns during critical maneuvers.

The bridge collapse has forced more than 34,000 vehicles daily—including 10 percent trucks and all hazardous materials carriers prohibited from using Baltimore’s tunnels—onto longer alternate routes, creating lasting economic disruption for the Port of Baltimore and surrounding region.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how small mechanical failures can cascade into catastrophic consequences when critical infrastructure lacks adequate protection and emergency response protocols fall short.

The final report can be found on the NTSB website.

Tags:

Accident Reports
baltimore bridge collapse
NTSB
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,973 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

File photo shows an NYK car carrier
Shipping

Five-Year UK Legal Fight Over Car Carrier Cartel Nears End With $72M Settlement

A five-year legal battle in the UK against major shipping companies involved in a car carrier cartel has concluded with a proposed £54 million (USD 72 million) settlement, bringing total...

18 minutes ago
Total Views: 44
A U.S. military helicopter flies near an oil tanker during a raid described by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as its seizure by the United States off the coast of Venezuela, December 10, 2025, in a still image from video
News

US Seizure of Venezuela Oil Tanker Risks Amping Up Economic Pain

Venezuela faces a fresh financial shock after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off its coast, a move that could choke off one of the few remaining revenue streams for a nation again on the brink of hyperinflation.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 327
FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Skipper, which British maritime risk management group Vanguard said was believed to have been seized on December 10, as well as another vessel, off Port Jose, Venezuela, November 18, 2025
News

Cuba On Edge as US Seizure of Oil Tanker Puts Supply at Risk

 A U.S. move this week to seize an oil tanker out of Venezuela is poised to make a bad situation worse for a crisis-stricken Cuba already struggling to source enough oil to power its ailing economy and electrical grid.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 288