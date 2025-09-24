New Outfitting Pier Bolsters Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy

Seaspan and Stantec have completed a new outfitting pier at Vancouver Shipyards designed to support Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). The 272-meter by 19-meter structure is currently facilitating outfitting of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Joint Support Ship, HMCS Protecteur.

The steel and concrete pier replaces a timber structure from 1966 and features modern utilities, heavy load capacity, and environmental safeguards. It has been engineered to withstand extreme storm surge events and seismic hazards in one of Canada’s highest seismic zones.

“The new outfitting pier at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards reflects our continued investment in the future and longevity of shipbuilding in British Columbia,” said Julianne Nezgoda, Director – Facilities, Seaspan Shipyards. “With the new pier already in use, Seaspan continues to show it has the facilities and infrastructure to design, build and deliver ships effectively and efficiently on Canada’s West Coast, ensuring the RCN and Coast Guard have the ships they need to protect Canada’s security and sovereignty.”

The pier includes integrated tower cranes, specialized shipyard equipment, and crane pockets that can be configured in different ways to support outfitting operations. It also features various shore power capabilities to accommodate different vessel requirements.

Seaspan, which was selected as the non-combat shipbuilder for the Government of Canada under the NSS in 2011, has already built and launched five ships and is currently constructing the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker. The outfitting pier project began in 2020 with environmental review and permitting, and construction started in 2023.

New 272-meter outfitting pier at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards. Photo courtesy Seaspan

According to an economic analysis by Deloitte, Seaspan has contributed more than $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP since 2012 while creating or sustaining more than 7,000 jobs annually.

Kip Skabar, Canada Ports and Marine sector leader at Stantec, called the project “a major milestone for shipbuilding in Western Canada,” noting the increased waterfront infrastructure needs across Canada’s coasts.

