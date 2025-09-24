New Outfitting Pier Bolsters Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy

Seaspan and Stantec have completed a new outfitting pier at Vancouver Shipyards designed to support Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). The 272-meter by 19-meter structure is currently facilitating outfitting of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Joint Support Ship, HMCS Protecteur.
The steel and concrete pier replaces a timber structure from 1966 and features modern utilities, heavy load capacity, and environmental safeguards. It has been engineered to withstand extreme storm surge events and seismic hazards in one of Canada’s highest seismic zones.
“The new outfitting pier at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards reflects our continued investment in the future and longevity of shipbuilding in British Columbia,” said Julianne Nezgoda, Director – Facilities, Seaspan Shipyards. “With the new pier already in use, Seaspan continues to show it has the facilities and infrastructure to design, build and deliver ships effectively and efficiently on Canada’s West Coast, ensuring the RCN and Coast Guard have the ships they need to protect Canada’s security and sovereignty.”
The pier includes integrated tower cranes, specialized shipyard equipment, and crane pockets that can be configured in different ways to support outfitting operations. It also features various shore power capabilities to accommodate different vessel requirements.
Seaspan, which was selected as the non-combat shipbuilder for the Government of Canada under the NSS in 2011, has already built and launched five ships and is currently constructing the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker. The outfitting pier project began in 2020 with environmental review and permitting, and construction started in 2023.
According to an economic analysis by Deloitte, Seaspan has contributed more than $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP since 2012 while creating or sustaining more than 7,000 jobs annually.
Kip Skabar, Canada Ports and Marine sector leader at Stantec, called the project “a major milestone for shipbuilding in Western Canada,” noting the increased waterfront infrastructure needs across Canada’s coasts.
International classification society ABS and Persona AI have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop inspection technologies for humanoid robot platforms aimed at enhancing productivity and safety in shipyards. The...
Shares in Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, the largest private shipbuilder in China, have fully recovered from earlier setbacks triggered by U.S. trade policy changes targeting Chinese-built ships, according to a...
Singapore-based Seatrium Limited has announced the divestment of its AmFELS Yard in Brownsville, Texas, to Karpower Valley LLC for S$65 million (USD 50.6 million), marking a significant realignment of its...
September 23, 2025
Total Views: 1647
Get The Industry’s Go-To News
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
— just like 107,723 professionals
Secure Your Spot
on the gCaptain Crew
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
— trusted by our 107,723 members
Your Gateway to the Maritime World!
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.