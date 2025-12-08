gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,044 members

The Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea

The sanctioned Kairos tanker after suffering a fire off Turkish coast in the Black Sea. Photo courtesy Turkish Ministration of Transport and Infrastructure

NATO Sounds Alarm on Black Sea Tanker Attacks

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 8, 2025

The NATO Shipping Centre has issued a formal advisory to mariners following a series of drone strikes against unladen tankers in the Black Sea on November 28 and 29, warning that the attacks pose serious risks to the safety of navigation, life at sea, and the marine environment in the region.

The advisory, which references the attacks on the Russian “shadow fleet” oil tankers KAIROS and VIRAT, recommends that masters and operators continue to consult Best Management Practices – Maritime Security for guidance on threats and recommended mitigating measures. Vessels observing suspicious behavior or security incidents are encouraged to report promptly to the NATO Shipping Centre.

The strikes have sent shockwaves through the maritime insurance market, with war insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea spiking dramatically. Underwriters have moved to daily policy reviews, up from the previous 48-hour cycle, as the conflict in Ukraine increasingly spills into sea lanes.

War insurance costs for some port calls have been quoted as high as 1%, marking the highest since late 2023, though still below the 2% peaks seen in the Red Sea at the height of Houthi attacks in 2024.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the recent attacks within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone as “very scary,” warning that they threaten the safety of all in the region and demonstrate that the reach of the war in Ukraine is expanding.

Ukraine took responsibility for seaborne drone attacks on two empty tankers heading towards a Russian port last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded by threatening to sever Ukraine’s access to the sea and said Moscow will intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels. Putin also warned that Russia would move against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products, with its waters shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, as well as Russia and Ukraine. Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are now looking at measures to boost security in the region.

Tags:

Black Sea tanker attacks
russia
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,044 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Shipping

Russia’s Vital Oil Trade With India Is Down, But Not Out

India’s imports of Russian crude are expected to plunge to a near four-year low early next year, after months of US pressure. As workarounds emerge and the Kremlin cranks up its own charm offensive, however, the question is how long that drop will last.

53 minutes ago
Total Views: 67
‘Dark Fleet’ LNG Carrier Forced to Turn Back as Early Winter Ice Blocks Access to Arctic LNG 2
Shipping

‘Dark Fleet’ LNG Carrier Forced to Turn Back as Early Winter Ice Blocks Access to Arctic LNG 2

In recent days Russia’s medium ice-class LNG carrier Buran has failed repeatedly to reach the Arctic LNG 2 terminal in Ob Bay as thick, early-season ice has shut down regular navigation. The events underscore mounting winter constraints on the Northern Sea Route and the project’s acute shortage of powerful Arc7 carriers.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 1716
US, India Seek to Reset Ties as Trade Deal Remains Elusive
News

US, India Seek to Reset Ties as Trade Deal Remains Elusive

Two separate US delegations are in New Delhi this week to hold talks with their India counterparts, seeking to repair bilateral ties even as a trade deal remains elusive.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 183