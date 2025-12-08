NATO Sounds Alarm on Black Sea Tanker Attacks

The NATO Shipping Centre has issued a formal advisory to mariners following a series of drone strikes against unladen tankers in the Black Sea on November 28 and 29, warning that the attacks pose serious risks to the safety of navigation, life at sea, and the marine environment in the region.

The advisory, which references the attacks on the Russian “shadow fleet” oil tankers KAIROS and VIRAT, recommends that masters and operators continue to consult Best Management Practices – Maritime Security for guidance on threats and recommended mitigating measures. Vessels observing suspicious behavior or security incidents are encouraged to report promptly to the NATO Shipping Centre.

The strikes have sent shockwaves through the maritime insurance market, with war insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea spiking dramatically. Underwriters have moved to daily policy reviews, up from the previous 48-hour cycle, as the conflict in Ukraine increasingly spills into sea lanes.

War insurance costs for some port calls have been quoted as high as 1%, marking the highest since late 2023, though still below the 2% peaks seen in the Red Sea at the height of Houthi attacks in 2024.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the recent attacks within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone as “very scary,” warning that they threaten the safety of all in the region and demonstrate that the reach of the war in Ukraine is expanding.

Ukraine took responsibility for seaborne drone attacks on two empty tankers heading towards a Russian port last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded by threatening to sever Ukraine’s access to the sea and said Moscow will intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels. Putin also warned that Russia would move against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products, with its waters shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, as well as Russia and Ukraine. Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are now looking at measures to boost security in the region.