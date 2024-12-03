Maritime Heroes Honored: IMO Recognizes Exceptional Bravery at Sea

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) presented the 2024 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea to the the Captain and crew of the oil tanker Marlin Luanda and the tugboat Pemex Maya during the annual IMO Awards Ceremony held this week in London.

The ceremony followed the opening session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 109). IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez lauded the recipients for their courage and selflessness, stating “Their bravery is an inspiration for all of us.”

The first recipients, Captain Avhilash Rawat and the crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Marlin Luanda, earned recognition for their heroic response to a harrowing attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in January 2024. While transporting over 84,000 tons of Naphtha, their vessel was struck by an uncrewed aerial device, igniting a catastrophic fire that engulfed its cargo tank, with flames reaching more 5 meters above deck.

Smoke rises from Marlin Luanda, a tanker carrying Russian naphtha, after the vessel was struck by a Houthi anti-ship missile in the Gulf of Aden, in this handout picture released January 27, 2024. @indiannavy via X/Handout via REUTERS

Despite the destruction of critical lifeboats and the constant risk of further attacks, Captain Rawat and his crew mounted a relentless firefighting effort using foam monitors and seawater. Support eventually arrived from international naval forces, including vessels from France, the U.S., and India, whose firefighters helped extinguish the flames after a 24-hour ordeal. Captain Rawat, speaking at the ceremony, highlighted the teamwork and resilience that turned the tide against overwhelming odds.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my entire crew for their exceptional courage, professionalism, and unwavering dedication,” Captain Rawat remarked. “Together, we overcame challenges that seemed insurmountable.”

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez presents the 2024 IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea to Captain Avhilash Rawat of the Marlin Luanda and Captain Jorge Fernando Galaviz Fuentes of the tugboat Pemex Maya. Photo courtesy IMO

The second award recognized the exceptional bravery of Captain Jorge Fernando Galaviz Fuentes and the crew of tugboat Pemex Maya during Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that ravaged Mexico’s Pacific coast with winds exceeding 185 mph. In complete darkness and treacherous conditions, they executed complex rescue maneuvers to save six shipwrecked persons from four different vessels.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez praised the recipients: “It is truly an honour to recognize these heroic individuals, who took it upon themselves to act in the face of extreme danger at sea, to save lives. Their bravery is an inspiration for all of us.”

The ceremony, also recognized numerous other maritime professionals with Certificates and Letters of Commendation for their exceptional service in rescue operations worldwide, including special recognition for crews involved in migrant rescues at sea.

Notable recipients included:

Captain Jerôme Noël Mougoula Saguiliba and Lieutenant Crépin Manfoumbi Mengara for their heroic roles in rescuing 150 passengers from the sunken ferry Esther Miracle off Gabon.

Captain Brijesh Nambiar and the crew of INS Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy, for their critical firefighting support aboard the Marlin Luanda.

United States Coast Guard personnel for their courageous efforts in towing distressed vessels during cyclones and rescuing individuals trapped by the Lahaina wildfires.