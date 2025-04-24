Major European Ports Face Headwinds in Q1 as Global Trade Tensions Rise

The Port of Rotterdam and Port of Antwerp-Bruges reported declining cargo volumes in the first quarter of 2025, as both major European maritime hubs navigate challenging global trade conditions and geopolitical uncertainties.

Rotterdam experienced a 5.8% decrease in total throughput, handling 103.7 million tonnes compared to 110.1 million tonnes in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, Antwerp-Bruges saw a 4.0% decline, processing 67.7 million tonnes.

Container performance diverged between the ports. Antwerp-Bruges showed strong growth with a 4.6% increase in tonnage and 4.5% rise in TEUs. Rotterdam’s container throughput grew by 2.2% in TEUs but decreased 1.1% in tonnage, primarily due to an 8.1% drop in full container exports.

Notably, Antwerp-Bruges surpassed Rotterdam in terms of TEU throughput, handling 3.4 million TEUs compared to Rotterdam’s 3.3 million TEUs in first quarter.

“Port of Antwerp-Bruges’ market share in the Hamburg-Le Havre Range increased to 30.5% in 2024, and on a global level, the port climbed from 15th to 14th place in the ranking of the largest container ports,” the Antwerp-Bruges said in a statement. However, the transition to new alliances, combined with strikes and congestion at other ports, resulted in longer container dwell times and increased pressure on terminal capacity, the port noted.

Both ports faced significant challenges in liquid bulk. Antwerp-Bruges reported a 19.1% decline, with sharp decreases in gasoline, naphtha, and LNG. Rotterdam’s liquid bulk fell by 8.8% to 48.0 million tonnes, affected by lower refining margins and reduced crude oil demand.

“We are in particularly uncertain times, which makes it difficult to predict what 2025 will bring next,” stated Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges. “But as in previous crises, our port is showing resilience and operational reliability”.

Rotterdam’s CEO Boudewijn Siemons stressed that “volatility has led to uncertainty among companies in the areas of trade and investment. We see this reflected in throughput volumes and the willingness to invest.”

Both ports are closely monitoring U.S. trade relations, with Antwerp-Bruges reporting limited immediate impact from U.S. import duties, while Rotterdam noted that threatened import duties contributed to market volatility.