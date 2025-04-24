gCaptain-logo
ABS CEO Wiernicki to Retire After 14-Year Tenure

ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. Photo courtesy ABS

Mike Schuler
April 24, 2025

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), has announced his retirement effective end of 2025, following a 14-year leadership tenure that saw significant company growth and industry achievements.

Under Wiernicki’s leadership, ABS achieved substantial growth in 2024, with its fleet expanding to 300 million gross tons. The company maintained its dominant position in global new order share at 22 percent, leading among both shipbuilders and shipowners.

“We have faced many challenges during my tenure, including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn and unprecedented, and disruptive technology and regulatory driven change,” Wiernicki stated. “In spite of these events, we were able to move forward with a number of strategic investments that have allowed us to become an industry recognized technology and safety leader.”

The company has strengthened its position in the global offshore market while expanding government support services and advancing digital and sustainability initiatives.

Following a planned succession process, current ABS President and Chief Operating Officer John McDonald is expected to assume the role of Chairman and CEO starting January 1, 2026, pending Board of Directors approval.

“ABS has been a steadfast partner over the years, supporting the development of technical safety standards and advancing technology and innovation in shipping,” commented U.S. Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, Rear Admiral Wayne R. Arguin, Jr.

