Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

Maersk Containership Anchored Off Charleston After Cargo Fire

Mike Schuler
November 7, 2025
November 7, 2025

The 4,258 TEU containership Laust Maersk is anchored outside the Port of Charleston following a cargo hold fire incident that occurred while en route from Charleston to Cartagena, Colombia.

On November 5, the Hong Kong-flagged vessel experienced smoke in one of its cargo holds, prompting immediate safety measures. The 24-year-old containership, built in 2001, remains in stable condition as authorities conduct comprehensive inspections.

“We can confirm that on 5 November, the container vessel Laust Maersk experienced smoke in one of the cargo holds while the vessel was en route from Charleston to Cartagena, Colombia,” Maersk stated in a release to gCaptain.

The vessel is currently anchored outside Charleston as operational teams and authorities execute necessary safety protocols to assess the situation onboard. Maersk confirmed they are maintaining close communication with the team managing the incident.

Once inspections are complete and harbor approval is granted, the Laust Maersk is expected to berth and discharge the affected containers in coordination with relevant authorities and in accordance with safety regulations.

“Our teams are working to minimize disruption to our customers’ logistics operations,” the company added.

No injuries have been reported, and the vessel’s stability remains uncompromised as the investigation continues.

