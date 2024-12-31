gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,413 members that receive our newsletter.

Aerial of Liquified Natural Gas LNG carrier moored to a small gas terminal

Photo: Evgenii Bakhchev/Shutterstock

LNG Exports Grow at Slowest Pace Since 2015, Data Show

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
December 31, 2024

By Sing Yee Ong

Dec 31, 2024 (Bloomberg) –Global liquefied natural gas exports grew at the slowest pace since 2015, threatening to keep prices elevated until new supply comes online to meet rising demand.

Annual LNG shipments are set to rise 0.4% to roughly 414 million tons this year, according to data compiled by Kpler. Delays to US projects and sanctions against Russia’s newest facility curbed new supply into the market.

The LNG market has been finely balanced since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine cut Russian pipeline gas to Europe, forcing the continent to depend more on the super-chilled fuel. The lack of new exports has made the market susceptible to price spikes for buyers in Europe and Asia.  

The market could find some relief in 2025 as new US projects ramp up production and another facility starts in Canada. Venture Global LNG Inc.’s Plaquemines plant exported its first shipment last week, and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Corpus Christi plant began production from the first phase of its expansion on Monday.

The US was the world’s largest exporter, shipping a record 87 million tons in 2024, roughly on par with the previous year, Kpler data showed.

China was the biggest LNG buyer for the second year in a row. The country received over 78 million tons, up 8.5% year-over-year, according to the data. That’s still slightly lower than 2021, when China imported about 80 million tons.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
LNG
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Iranian crude oil supertanker "Delvar" is seen anchored off Singapore. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Energy

First Supertanker to Be Scrapped in Two Years Is a Dark Ship

The Amor, a Cameroon-flagged vessel known to have transported Iranian oil, has become the first supertanker to be registered for demolition in more than two years, a sign that increased scrutiny on ships hauling sanctioned crude is raising pressure on operators.

December 27, 2024
Total Views: 45412
Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’
Energy

Russia’s First Domestically Built LNG Carrier Begins Sea Trials, Poised to Strengthen Arctic ‘Shadow Fleet’

In a significant step to expand Russia’s domestic shipbuilding portfolio the Zvezda shipyard has completed work on its first LNG vessel. Ice-capable gas carrier Aleksey Kosygin departed from the yard near Vladivostok for sea trials on December 25. 

December 26, 2024
Total Views: 6143
Tanker Rates Tumble on Key Route as China Cuts Crude Purchases
Energy

Tanker Rates Tumble on Key Route as China Cuts Crude Purchases

Spot rates for hauling crude on the largest vessels from the Middle East to China, a benchmark route, have sunk by a third this year as demand in the top importer slows and OPEC+ delays the restart of idled supply.

December 16, 2024
Total Views: 891
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,413 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.