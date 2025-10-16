gCaptain-logo
Aerial view of a large cargo container ship navigating through the ocean, showcasing vibrant red, blue, and yellow shipping containers on deck with white waves trailing behind

AI-generated image via Shutterstock

Lloyd’s Register Unveils First Comprehensive Roadmap for Nuclear-Powered Commercial Shipping

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 16, 2025

Lloyd’s Register has published new guidance providing the maritime industry’s first detailed framework for integrating nuclear technology into commercial shipping and offshore operations, addressing regulatory gaps as the sector pursues decarbonization.

The guidance document was developed in partnership with Global Nuclear Security Partners and marine insurer NorthStandard. It outlines practical steps for project teams to integrate technologies such as small modular reactors into maritime assets, covering regulatory, technical, operational and financial requirements.

Nuclear power has re-emerged as a potential solution for achieving net-zero ambitions in maritime as the sector accelerates its transition toward sustainable energy. However, no international regulatory framework currently exists for nuclear-powered commercial vessels.

The guidance discusses the roles of key regulatory bodies including the International Maritime Organization and the International Atomic Energy Agency, highlighting the need to harmonize maritime and nuclear standards. Topics addressed include safety classification, environmental impact assessments, structural integrity, and nuclear safety case development. The document also covers security measures such as physical and cyber protection systems and insider threat mitigation.

“Nuclear energy has the potential to transform maritime, providing a scalable and zero-carbon energy source that can accelerate the industry’s energy transition,” said Mark Tipping, LR’s Global Power to X Director. “However, its adoption requires clarity, collaboration and trust across regulators, operators, insurers and wider society. This guidance offers a comprehensive starting point for stakeholders to navigate the risks and opportunities ahead.”

Nick Tomkinson, Senior Partner at Global Nuclear Security Partners, emphasized the integrated approach required. “Maritime nuclear will only succeed when safety, security and safeguards are considered together from the start,” he said. “This guidance document helps first movers align maritime and nuclear frameworks, apply goal-based approaches where prescriptive rules are absent, and build the confidence required by regulators, insurers and the public.”

“We collaborated with Lloyd’s Register to explore the insurance and reinsurance considerations for nuclear energy – particularly the interlink between classification and insurance, current P&I limitations around pooling nuclear risks and the importance of liability frameworks,” said Helen Barden, Director of External Affairs at NorthStandard. “We welcome the growing recognition that nuclear could play a meaningful role in the decarbonisation of shipping and we are proactively supporting the maritime industry when it comes to the insurance and regulatory challenges ahead.”

The guidance builds on Lloyd’s Register’s Fuel for Thought: Nuclear research programme and aims to fill a critical knowledge gap by combining decades of classification, safety and compliance expertise with specialist nuclear insight.

The document provides a roadmap for adoption, guiding stakeholders through public engagement, design activities, and regulatory processes, while calling for early, collaborative stakeholder involvement to refine and implement the framework effectively.

