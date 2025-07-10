List: Notable Houthi Attacks on Merchant Ships in the Red Sea

July 10 (Reuters) – Yemen’s Houthis sank two cargo ships in the Red Sea this week, the first flare-up in seven months in the Iran-backed group’s years-long campaign to choke global shipping in protest over the war in Gaza and the plight of the Palestinians.

Since November 2023, theHouthis have targeted more than 100 merchant ships traveling through the Red Sea, sinking four vessels, seizing another and killing at least eight sailors.

Here are details on some of the attacks:

The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C sank on July 9, 2025, after sustaining two days of drone and missile fire. Four sailors were killed in the attacks, according to maritime officials, with 10 rescued and another 11 missing. The U.S. Mission in Yemen accused the Houthis of kidnapping many of the missing crew members, whose fate remains unknown.

Another Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated bulker, the Magic Seas, sank on July 6, 2025, after sustaining damage from gunfire, missiles, drones and four remote-controlled explosive boats. The entire crew was evacuated to Djibouti aboard a passing merchant vessel. The Houthis’ media arm soon after released a video of the strikes and subsequent storming of the ship by armed militants.

The Greek-registered tanker Sounion, carrying 150,000 metric tons of crude oil, was struck by several missiles and drones and caught fire on August 21, 2024, triggering fears of an oil spill that could cause catastrophic environmental damage. It took months for the vessel to be declared safe and the cargo removed.

The Greek-owned coal carrier Tutor sank in June 2024, days after it was struck with missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat by Houthis near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. One crew member, believed to have been working in the Tutor’s engine room, was never found. The rest were evacuated by military authorities and repatriated.

In March 2024, a Houthi missile attack killed three seafarers on the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence, in the first fatalities reported. The attack set the ship ablaze around 50 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen’s port of Aden.

The British-owned Rubymar was struck with multiple missiles in February 2024. It sank on March 2, becoming the first ship struck by the Houthis to do so.

The Greek-owned vessel Zografia was sailing from Vietnam to Israel with 24 crew on board and was empty of cargo when attacked off the Yemeni port of Saleef in January 2024. The attack caused a large hole below the waterline.

Houthi commandos seized the crew and Bahamas-flagged car carrier Galaxy Leader in international waters in November 2023. The militia only freed its 25 crew members in January 2025, more than a year after they were captured.

