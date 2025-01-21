gCaptain-logo
Latest Report Offers Recommendations to Enable Implementation of Onboard Carbon Capture in Shipping

January 21, 2025

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has today released a new report offering key recommendations to consider as industry looks to adopt onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) technology. 

The report highlights the regulatory and safety considerations for adoption of onboard carbon capture while also recognizing the importance of developing a secure and scalable downstream carbon value chain and increasing carbon capture system cost effectiveness.

Based on the findings of the publication, MTF has outlined the following key recommendations, including:

  1. Collaborate to create a secure downstream value chain comprising of CO2offloading facilities, transport infrastructure and long-term storage, together with associated MRV schemes, with the goal of permanently storing captured CO2.
  2. Establish clear and consistent regulations on safety and environmental performance, which include:
    1. Develop safety guidelines specifically for OCCS, covering aspects like equipment design, risk assessment, and emergency response procedures. 
    2. Consistently incorporate OCCS into existing regulations, such as the EEDI, EEXI and CII as well as the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime measures.
    3. Develop certification schemes for downstream CO2 value chain infrastructure.
  3. Define acceptable levels of CO2 impurities and develop standardized guidelines for safe CO2 handling, including offloading procedures and port infrastructure requirements.
  4. Amend the Safety Management Systems and develop specialized training programs for crew members covering the operation, maintenance and emergency procedures for OCCS systems.
  5. Focus on development of OCCS technologies to increase CO2 capture rates, reduce energy demand and, thus, increase cost-effectiveness and demonstrate OCCS systems in pilot projects to gather operational experience.

Commenting on the recommendations, Lars Lippuner, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) Director of UK Customer Maritime Services, said:

“This report identifies the various variables and challenges that are impacting broad adoption of onboard carbon capture, including the need for a downstream carbon value chain. These recommendations will help establish a robust framework for standards and requirements.”  

Further commenting on the report, Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, said: 

“Carbon capture is shaping up to be a key transformational technology and enabler for shipping to achieve its net-zero emissions goals. The recommendations outlined in this latest report offer important steps for industry and regulators to consider, helping support the safe and efficient adoption of onboard carbon capture.”

View the full report by downloading here. Join us for our upcoming webinar on this topic by registering here.

