FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo

Trump Executive Order Renames Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America”

Mike Schuler
January 21, 2025

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”.

The executive order emphasizes the Gulf’s strategic importance to the United States, noting that the U.S. coastline along this body of water spans over 1,700 miles and encompasses nearly 160 million acres (Mexico’s coastline also spans over 1,700 miles).

“The Gulf has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,” states the executive order.

The name “Gulf of Mexico” dates back to 16th-century Spanish explorers.

Trump’s executive order highlights the region’s critical role in America’s energy sector, contributing approximately 14% of the nation’s crude oil production. The area is recognized as one of the world’s most productive oil and gas regions, driving technological innovations in deepwater drilling.

Beyond energy production, the Gulf represents a vital economic hub for American maritime interests. It hosts some of the nation’s largest ports and supports a thriving fishing industry, ranking second nationally in commercial fishing landings.

The timing of this executive order coincides with broader initiatives to “honor American greatness,” according to administration statements. However, the decision may face challenges from neighboring Gulf states and international maritime organizations, as this body of water borders multiple nations.

