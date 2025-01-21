gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,042 members that receive our newsletter.

aerial of an offshore wind turbine

Stock Photo:Tom Buysse/Shutterstock

Trump Halts All Offshore Wind Leasing, Orders Review of Existing Projects in Day One Executive Action

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 21, 2025

In a sweeping executive action on his first day in office, President Donald Trump has ordered an immediate halt to all offshore wind development on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf and launched a comprehensive review of existing wind energy projects.

The presidential memorandum, which took effect January 21, 2025, implements a complete withdrawal of all OCS areas from wind energy leasing and will remain in force until revoked. While the order doesn’t affect existing lease rights, it mandates a thorough review of current wind energy leases for potential termination or amendment.

The action marks a dramatic shift from the previous administration’s ambitious offshore wind goals, which targeted 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2035. The Biden administration had approved 11 commercial-scale offshore wind projects and conducted six lease auctions since 2022, including first-ever sales in the Pacific, Gulf of Mexico, and Gulf of Maine.

In addition, in April 2024, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a five-year offshore wind leasing schedule with up to 12 potential lease sales through 2028—four sales in 2024, one each in 2025 and 2026, two in 2027, and four in 2028.

Industry response to Trump’s action has been swift and critical. The American Clean Power Association’s CEO Jason Grumet stated, “ACP strongly opposes blanket measures to halt or impede development of domestic wind energy on federal lands and waters,” noting the contradiction between the administration’s stated goals of reducing bureaucracy while implementing new barriers to energy development.

The impact on the U.S. maritime sector could be significant. The offshore wind industry had projected $65 billion in investments by 2030, supporting 56,000 jobs, with significant benefits for U.S. shipbuilding and maritime operations.

The memorandum also extends beyond offshore projects, implementing a broader moratorium on federal permitting for both onshore and offshore wind development pending a comprehensive environmental and economic review. This includes specific action on the Lava Ridge Wind Project, placing a temporary hold on all related activities.

This policy shift comes despite growing wind power adoption across political lines, with eight of the top ten states in wind power utilization being states that voted for Trump.

Tags:

president trump
trump administration
trump offshore wind plan
US Offshore Wind

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

offshore oil platform california. photo REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Offshore

Republican-Led States Sue Biden Administration Over Offshore Drilling Ban

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) – A group of Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a ban announced by outgoing Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month on new offshore oil...

January 18, 2025
Total Views: 771
A photo of turbines as the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm
Offshore

Congressman Van Drew, Trump Team Up to Sink Biden’s Offshore Wind Ambitions

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew says he’s been working with President-elect Donald Trump on crafting an executive order aimed at “halt[ing] offshore wind turbine activities” along the East Coast. “These...

January 16, 2025
Total Views: 1673
johan sverdrup offshore field
Offshore

Norway Awards 53 New Oil and Gas Licenses in Strategic Move to Secure European Energy Supply

The Norwegian Ministry of Energy has awarded 53 new production licenses on its continental shelf as part of its annual APA 2024 licensing round, reinforcing the country’s commitment to maintaining...

January 14, 2025
Total Views: 1833
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,042 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.