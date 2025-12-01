gCaptain-logo
Kremlin Says Ukrainian Strike on CPC Terminal Was Outrageous Given its International Importance

FILE PHOTO: Facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, September 21, 2021. Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC)/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

Kremlin Says Ukrainian Strike on CPC Terminal Was Outrageous Given its International Importance

Reuters
Total Views: 1081
December 1, 2025

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that a Ukrainian weekend attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure was outrageous given its international significance and international participation.

The CPC project, which includes Russian, Kazakh and U.S. shareholders, said on Saturday that one of the three mooring points at its Novorossiysk terminal in Russia had been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack and that operations had been halted.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Ukrainian attack “outrageous” and also criticized Ukrainian sea drone attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea, something he said was an assault on the interests of Turkey and the ships’ owners.

U.S. oil major Chevron CVX.N, a shareholder in CPC, said late on Sunday that loadings of its Tengizchevroil venture’s crude oil were continuing at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Tags:

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC)
Oil
russia
shipping
ukraine
