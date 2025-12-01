Kremlin Says Ukrainian Strike on CPC Terminal Was Outrageous Given its International Importance

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that a Ukrainian weekend attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure was outrageous given its international significance and international participation.

The CPC project, which includes Russian, Kazakh and U.S. shareholders, said on Saturday that one of the three mooring points at its Novorossiysk terminal in Russia had been damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack and that operations had been halted.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Ukrainian attack “outrageous” and also criticized Ukrainian sea drone attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea, something he said was an assault on the interests of Turkey and the ships’ owners.

U.S. oil major Chevron CVX.N, a shareholder in CPC, said late on Sunday that loadings of its Tengizchevroil venture’s crude oil were continuing at the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

