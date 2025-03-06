Korean Containership Loses Boxes Battling Bering Sea Storm

The South Korean containership SM Portland has reported significant cargo damage and container losses while transiting to Vancouver through the Bering Sea.

According to a March 5th customer alert from SM Line, severe winter weather and strong winds caused heavy rolling of the vessel 4,228-TEU-capacity SM Portland, resulting in the loss, collapse, and damage of 115 containers. The vessel has reduced speed for safety reasons and will undergo investigation by Canadian authorities before berthing.

This incident comes at a time when the liner shipping industry has witnessed a significant improvement in cargo losses at sea. A 2024 World Shipping Council report had documented an all-time low of 221 containers lost at sea in 2023, down from 661 in 2022.

“We will endeavor our best effort to deliver your valuable cargo safely,” stated SM Line in their alert, adding that they are actively monitoring the situation to minimize impact.

SM Line, established in 2016 as part of SM Group following the acquisition of Hanjin Shipping’s assets, operates primarily in transpacific and intra-Asia trade lanes.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by containerships despite improved industry safety measures. New mandatory reporting requirements for containers lost at sea, adopted by the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee, will take effect on January 1, 2026, aimed at enhancing navigational safety and environmental protection.

Historical data shows that severe weather events can lead to significant container losses. Similar weather-related incidents in 2020-2021 resulted in major losses, including the ONE Apus incident where over 1,800 containers were lost.

The SM Portland is currently awaiting clearance from the Transportation Ministry of Canada and coastguard before proceeding to berth.