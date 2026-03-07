Iran’s IRGC Challenges Trump To Have US Vessels Escort Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian Shadow Fleet and Greek Affiliated Ships Lead Strait of Hormuz Transits
Recent vessel tracking data details the continued movements of Iranian dark vessels as well as other ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.
March 7(Reuters) – A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
The U.S. Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy through the vital Strait of Hormuz.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Edward Tobin)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.
This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.
