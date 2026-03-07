Iran’s IRGC Challenges Trump To Have US Vessels Escort Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

March 7(Reuters) – A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

The U.S. Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said: “Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that U.S. forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence,” according to state media

“We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” Naini said

At least nine vessels have been attacked since the U.S. and Israel first began strikes on Iran on Saturday and the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Edward Tobin)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.