gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,386 members

front altair oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman

The oil tanker Front Altair is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. ISNA/Handout via REUTERS

Iran’s IRGC Challenges Trump To Have US Vessels Escort Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 7, 2026
Reuters

March 7(Reuters) – A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

The U.S. Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

  • Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said: “Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that U.S. forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence,” according to state media
  • “We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” Naini said
  • At least nine vessels have been attacked since the U.S. and Israel first began strikes on Iran on Saturday and the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by Edward Tobin)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
tanker attacks
trump administration
war risk

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,386 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FILE PHOTO: Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz
News

Iranian Shadow Fleet and Greek Affiliated Ships Lead Strait of Hormuz Transits

Recent vessel tracking data details the continued movements of Iranian dark vessels as well as other ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 6332
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Featured

Washington Moves to Break Hormuz Shipping Paralysis With $20B Maritime Insurance Plan

The Trump administration on Friday unveiled a $20 billion maritime reinsurance facility aimed at restoring confidence in commercial shipping through the Persian Gulf, moving to operationalize a federal insurance backstop...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 75685
Illustration shows map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran
News

Four Seafarers Killed in Hormuz Attack, IMO Chief Warns of Growing Risk to Crews

At least four seafarers have reportedly been killed in an attack on a tug operating near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a warning from the head of the International Maritime Organization that civilian...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1825